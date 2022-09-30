Hospitality firm's 'cycle safari' will raise money for food charity

Hospitality workers are saddling up for a 500km "cycle safari" around their firm's East Anglian pubs and restaurants to raise money for food hubs.

The team from Chestnut aims to visit each of the firm's 16 properties across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

The four-day challenge aims to raise £50,000 for Nourishing Norfolk, a project aiming to ensure that no-one in the county goes hungry, by providing communities access to affordable, healthy food.

Chestnut founder Philip Turner said: “The cost of living crisis is seeing everyone struggle, with research showing that five million people are at risk of going without food due to the significant price rises in the last 12 months.

"Our business is about hospitality, we champion local food and we seek to sit at the heart of our communities - we hope this cycle safari around our pubs will help to raise funds and support people during this very challenging time.”

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said she was "delighted" the firm was supporting the charity's Nourishing Norfolk initiative, which is already supporting 12,000 people across the county and is "needed now more than ever in the face of the cost-of-living crisis".