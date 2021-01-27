News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'People are fed up with roasts': Chef ditches Sunday dinner takeaways

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:44 AM January 27, 2021   
man in mask with essential goods

Craig Grant is stopping his Sunday roast takeaways in favour of focusing on helping cook up meals for those in need. - Credit: Craig Grant

A Norfolk restaurant owner reckons the"novelty has worn off" getting a roast dinner ready meal in lockdown - and is instead focusing on cooking up free meals for those in need.

meals in plastic boxes

Meals prepared to help those in need from the Netherton Steakhouse. - Credit: Craig Grant

Craig Grant, who runs the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, saw demand for his roast takeaways dwindle in December and January. He said sales had dropped from more than 80 deliveries to just 20 and as a result he's decided to stop the service.

man decorates Christmas tree

Craig Grant, from the Netherton Steakhouse, helped families in need at Christmas through donating meals and presents. - Credit: Archant

Instead Mr Grant, who has most of his team on furlough, is focusing on helping people in need, creating 480 hot meals this week with the aim of 1,600 over the whole of January. These are distributed to various charities and available for local families. 

Mr Grant also hopes to introduce a new steak at home service in March as well as pledging to continue doing his popular Friday night 'rib night' along with a theme night every three weeks and a Valentine's special chocolate dipped strawberry order.

hot dinners in plastic boxes

Hot meals ready to go for those in need from Netherton Steakhouse. - Credit: Craig Grant

He said: "Unfortunately due to lack of demand in December and January for our Sunday roasts we will be putting them on hold for the foreseeable future. Being in a rural area we don't feel there is the demand from the local people for it and not the footfall in the area to make it up or 'passing trade.'

"We feel the novelty of a takeaway roast has worn off slightly - people were supporting it six months ago. As this pandemic has gone on, people's habits and priorities are changing, understandably.

"Therefore we will be spending more time focusing on those who need help over the coming months.  I feel my time would be better spent helping those who need it more, and supplying families with food produce at a time when it is greatly needed."

roast dinner

The Sunday roast dinner at Netherton Steakhouse. - Credit: Craig Grant

Mr Grant also opens his own shop with essentials on Fridays for those in need.

Netherton steakhouse is offering a £125 steak platter for free if four people can finish 200 oz, plu

Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. The restaurant is currently closed because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

Netherton Steakhouse opened in 2016 and has since won many food awards. At Christmas Mr Grant launched a campaign to donate presents for families in need.




