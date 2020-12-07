Published: 8:55 AM December 7, 2020

The owner of a Norwich restaurant is hoping to woo back diners after lockdown with a reinvention of a former culinary hit.

Iain McCarten wowed customers at The Last, on St George's Street, last year with his crab doughnut, which gained traction on social media and enticed diners through the door.

When crab went out of season he later replaced it with oxtail and vegetarian versions.

Now, with the restaurant having reopened after lockdown, Mr McCarten has dreamed up another doughnut meal.

The beef fat sourdough version comes with oxtail, Brancaster oyster, crispy onion and garlic chives.

Mr McCarten said on Facebook: "If you were a fan of our crab doughnut, our brand new beef doughnut may very well change your life. That's our hope anyway."

He took over the restaurant earlier this year from a consortium of investors who saved the venue from closing down after its former owner retired.

The restaurant has been running a series of popular dine at home meal kits since.

