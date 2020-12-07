News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Chef aims to entice diners with reinvention of popular doughnut dish

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:55 AM December 7, 2020   
Chef smiling with apron on

Iain McCarten has come up with yet another version of his doughnut recipe. - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

The owner of a Norwich restaurant is hoping to woo back diners after lockdown with a reinvention of a former culinary hit.

Savoury donut on plate with orange garnish

The new doughnut dish, this time featuring oxtail. - Credit: Last Brasserie

Iain McCarten wowed customers at The Last, on St George's Street, last year with his crab doughnut, which gained traction on social media and enticed diners through the door.

When crab went out of season he later replaced it with oxtail and vegetarian versions.

Now, with the restaurant having reopened after lockdown, Mr McCarten has dreamed up another doughnut meal.

The beef fat sourdough version comes with oxtail, Brancaster oyster, crispy onion and garlic chives.

You may also want to watch:

Mr McCarten said on Facebook: "If you were a fan of our crab doughnut, our brand new beef doughnut may very well change your life. That's our hope anyway."  

savoury crab donut on plate with garnish

The crab doughnut, which became a sought-after dish. - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

He took over the restaurant earlier this year from a consortium of investors who saved the venue from closing down after its former owner retired.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm
  2. 2 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
  3. 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  1. 4 Bird flu outbreak confirmed at second Norfolk turkey farm
  2. 5 Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk
  3. 6 Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
  4. 7 Driver caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone
  5. 8 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  6. 9 Historic coffee house on Elm Hill, in Norwich, closes after 69 years
  7. 10 'A disaster' - Pub bosses struggle under Tier Two restrictions

The restaurant has been running a series of popular dine at home meal kits since.

restaurant from outside showing outside seating

The Last, on St George's Street. - Credit: ANDY NEWMAN


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions...

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus