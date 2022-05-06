News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Artisan cheesemakers celebrate national awards

Chris Hill

Published: 1:33 PM May 6, 2022
Sam Steggles, of goat's cheese maker Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Sam Steggles, of goat's cheese maker Fielding Cottage in Honingham, which has won three awards at the 2022 Artisan Cheese Awards - Credit: Chris Hill

A Norfolk cheesemaker is celebrating a triple national accolade at the 2022 Artisan Cheese Awards.

Fielding Cottage, at Honingham, won three awards at the annual competition - a gold and a silver for its brie-style Wensum White goat cheese, and another gold for Norfolk Mardler, an eight-week matured goat cheese.

Business owner Sam Steggles said it was great recognition for two cheeses which are both among the top-selling products at the firm's Goat Shed farm shop.

"It is really lovely to be recognised by your peers," he said. "The judges are other cheesemakers, cheesemongers and buyers from the industry, so they are looking at the whole make-up of the cheese, the texture and the taste.

"To get any award is a great achievement and to get two golds is phenomenal, and a real testament to our cheesemakers."

Other successes included a gold, silver and bronze award for Bungay-based St Jude Cheese - including gold for its "lactic style" St Jude cheese with a mould-ripened rind -  and two bronze awards for Mrs Temple's Cheese, based at Wighton near Wells.

Farming
Norfolk

