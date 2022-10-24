News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family-run timber merchant ensures fireworks display will go ahead

Author Picture Icon

Derin Clark

Published: 6:00 PM October 24, 2022
Brandon fireworks

Adam Hatield, MD of Chase Timber Products, said he felt it was important to support Brandon's annual fireworks display - Credit: Newsquest/Chase Timber Products

A family-run timber merchant is helping to ensure its local fireworks display goes ahead by donating 60 pallets of firewood for the event. 

Chase Timber Products is supplying its wood for free to the Brandon Rotary Club, which organises the Brandon Bonfire and Fireworks night. 

By donating wood to the fireworks display, the company is helping to increase the money raised, which goes towards supporting local and international causes. 

This year's event is due to take place on Saturday, November 5 in Brandon, near Thetford. 

Adam Hatfield, managing director at Chase Timber Products, said: “We felt that it was important to support our community and are proud to be able to be involved in an important night for the town.”

The annual display has been taking place for around 40 years and last year's event attracted about 2,000 spectators. 

“We really appreciate this help which allows us to put on a fantastic display and means more money can be raised for those in need,” said Matt Arnold, chairman of Brandon Rotary Club. 

Tickets for the event are available locally from Bunches and Bows, Tesco, The Hare Salon, The Royal British Legion and Chilterns at £6 per adult and £3 per child, or can be purchased on the night at £7 per adult and £4 per child.

