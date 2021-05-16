Published: 6:00 AM May 16, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM May 19, 2021

A successful cafe in Holt is for sale after the owners both found new jobs in lockdown they wish to pursue.

Owners of Charlie's, Tom and Shania Wight, celebrating a 1940s weekend pre Covid. - Credit: Supplied

Charlie's, 3, Appleyard, is for sale for a price on application. It's the business, not the property which is for sale in leasehold premises.

Agents state its turnover was around £153,000 with a gross profit margin of 73pc and the owners "wish to pursue alternative ventures."

Charlie's, run by husband and wife Tom and Shania Wight, who named the venue after their four year-old son, delivered hot meals to local people during lockdown. They reopened last month for table service outside and takeaways and inside from Monday. They will stay open six days a week until a buyer for the business is found.

However, it was because of closing during lockdown that prompted the couple to find different jobs. Mr Wight said: "We weren't eligible for a grant so we pursued other jobs. My wife went into childcare and it's a real passion now for her and I am training to be a teacher.

"Charlie's is run by an excellent manager and staff so is all ready for someone to take over or perhaps develop into a restaurant.

"We really hope someone with the same passion we have will take over the cafe. We have some wonderful customers and it would be very easy to take it over as it's all geared up to go.

"We are just now unable to build it up ourselves."

Agents Knightsbridge state: "Utilising high-quality ingredients, the business offers a selection of breakfast dishes, lunches, hot and cold drinks and desserts.

"It possesses the capacity to seat 30 customers inside and a further 40 outside. The cafe has achieved a five-star food hygiene rating. It operates from ideally located leasehold premises which benefit from high levels of footfall from residents and tourists."

Charlie's is renowned for its cakes, including a fresh cream Victoria sponge and during lockdown delivered hot meals such as Sunday roasts and jacket potatoes with chilli.



