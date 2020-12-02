News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New selfie 'tunnel of stars' opens at shopping centre

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:53 AM December 2, 2020   
Gold star walk through outside shopping centre

The new selfie 'tunnel of stars' outside Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Fizzco

A new Christmas feature has been unveiled outside at Norwich's Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping venue.

Three giant gold stars offer a walk-through for visitors where you can take a festive selfie. 

Inside, festive decorations include giant star and bauble hanging decorations, more than 600ms of icicle lighting, and a host of star-themed features which are lit up with over 60,000 LED lights.

It comes as Chantry Place reopened after lockdown. As well as its usual shops, the venue is also offering new pop-ups including local gin makers Bullards from December 3.

shopping centre with orange brickwork and signage

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield, in Norwich which reopened to shoppers after lockdown lifted. - Credit: Chantry Place

Chantry Place is opening later than usual, until 8pm on Thursdays and 5pm on Sundays. 

Chantry Place’s marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, said: “Chantry Place is very much open for Christmas...our ‘tunnel of stars’ has really lit up Chantry Square, bringing an added touch of Christmas magic for visitors. "



