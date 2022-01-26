Promotion

Paul McCarthy, Chantry Place’s general manager, talks about the need to support businesses in the city and reveals some of the Centre’s plans for the year - Credit: Denise Bradley

With plan B measures being lifted, we’re all hopeful that as a society we quickly learn how to live and prosper in a world with Covid-19.

That means businesses returning to normality and looking to the future, moving on from surviving today and making positive choices to invest in their products and their people.

It also means consumers developing their confidence again to socialise, shop in person, eat out and attend events.

We need them to get back to their offices - though perhaps not every day now as we’ve all learned there are other ways of working - to support our fine city, its businesses and the thousands of jobs they provide; all while continuing to help keep people safe.

The successful vaccination drives, the advances in medical care and that enduring human need to connect once again with people, means it’s time to get retail back to pre-pandemic levels and booming.

And we need to support our physical businesses – the shops, theatres, restaurants and attractions in Norwich and across Norfolk - to support our local economy.

Things are looking positive for Norwich. Our county and city councils continue to invest in public transport, active travel and the public realm and, whilst there is short term disruption, it should lead to long term gain.

We are also waiting to see what the new owners of the former Debenhams and Topshop have planned, as we do for the Royal Arcade.

Demand for retail space remains high at Chantry Place and we have some exciting new additions to our retail and food mix this year.

At the centre, we are lucky to have a real mixture of big brands and small, independent businesses. What we need is for people to turn up to support all these businesses across the city, from niche micro businesses to global brands.

Shopping in person offers us the opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy a unique experience that the web could never offer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It feels that many people are turning away from screens and longing to shop in person once again, experiencing all the wonderful things that buying online can never offer – from smelling perfumes, feeling fabrics, getting taller in those new shoes, stopping for coffee and cake, soaking up the atmosphere and going home with your purchase!

My team continue to be amazing – always focusing on our customers and adapting to the challenges that come our way. Planning how we do that has been a huge part of our continued success and this year part of our plan is to:

Know our customers better – we will be conducting research this year to refresh our understanding of our customers, as well as finding out what we can do better to ensure we remain a place for everyone in our community

Support our retailers – our retail and food offerings are what make Chantry Place such a wonderful destination in the city, with top brands including House of Fraser, Apple, Zara, Wagamama’s and many more. We work hard to support our retailers and will continue to build on the excellent relationships with them all

Give people the confidence to visit and enjoy what we have to offer – we will continue to ensure that Chantry Place is a clean and safe place to be, with hand sanitisation stands at key points and frequent touchpoint cleaning - maintaining the high standards of cleanliness we always have

Talk to our customers and attract new ones – we have built up a fantastic social community to whom we regularly talk. We will continue to use all the channels available to us to share news and listen to feedback

Give people a reason to visit – new brands, great standards, national days, supporting community events, sharing positive news from our retailers - we will continue to work hard to attract people to Chantry Place

Create and deliver an incredible customer experience, every day.

A frequent question to me over the past five years or so has been whether I believe that retail and the days of shopping centres are over.

My response remains that retail is incredibly competitive, and that benefits all of us, and whilst some businesses and locations will fail, the best will continue to thrive.

We’re incredibly fortunate here in Norwich that our retail offer can truly be counted among the best, set within one of the best cityscapes in the country.

I’m sure that all the retailers in the city, alongside all the other commercial businesses and our amazing cultural offer, will keep on fighting on behalf of their customers, providing amazing products and experiences and securing tens of thousands of local jobs - all within a city to be truly proud of.