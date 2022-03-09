Promotion

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place shopping centre, discusses some of this year’s retail trends.

Trends come and go, and at Chantry Place we always want to ensure that our visitors needs are met and our retailers are experts at keeping up to date with current trends, appealing to the latest tastes, interests and needs of their customers.

Here are some key trends for 2022 that we’re watching out for…

Sustainability

Always paramount to us and increasingly to many of our shoppers are the environmental credentials of businesses they choose to buy from, with a clear commitment to sustainability being a key factor in buying decisions.

As such, our retailers continue to take decisions for their businesses that are both the right commercial thing do and happen to be ‘green’ too. Examples include big changes behind the scenes across supply chains, from sourcing to logistics to the simple visible things, such as sustainable or recyclable packaging.

H&M will take bags of unwanted clothes to be reused or recycled and gives customers a money-off voucher in return - Credit: Philip Panting Photography

H&M has long been pioneers with its garment collection programme, a scheme where customers can give donate a bag of second-hand clothes and textiles, from any brand, and H&M’s business partners do the rest to reuse, re-wear or recycle. As a thank you, H&M gives customers a voucher to put towards their next purchase, and we think this is a great initiative.

At Chantry Place, we’ve been running our ‘Coffee to Grow’ concept since 2017, turning coffee grounds that were being treated as waste into a free compost. The coffee grounds are donated by Bakers + Baristas, Caffè Nero, Costa, Krispy Kreme, McDonalds, Pret and Starbucks, and once turned into compost, we package them in the same coffee packets they came in and then make them available to our visitors free of charge.

Chantry Place's ‘Coffee to Grow’ initiative sees coffee grounds from stores in the centre turned into free compost for customers - Credit: Chantry Place

This initiative has been hugely popular with keen gardeners: it’s great for growing plants and veg, keeping lawns lush and some say it even keeps the bugs away. Naturally acidic, these coffee grounds are perfect for acid loving plants such as hydrangeas and roses and can be just added directly to the soil.

The bags of compost are available opposite the lifts on the upper ground floor near Monsoon - they do go quickly, so the early bird catches the worm, plus visitors can also recycle coffee bags and cups here, too.

Customer experience

The past two years have presented many challenges for physical shops, be they in shopping centres, on the high street or elsewhere across our community. Shoppers are ready to get back to enjoying retail therapy and socialising, so customer experience has never been so important.

Excellent customer service and that ability for customers to see it, feel it, try it on and take it home is just one of the things that differentiates us. Experiential retail, creating those unique and memorable in-store experiences will be a key trend going forward.

By focusing on customer interests, really meeting their needs and wants, and by hosting events to showcase products all helps. Hamleys, for example, tap into this by hosting regular events at the centre, especially during school holidays, bringing the joy of play and wonder to customers, and those making the purchase.

Increasingly, digitally native brands will be more eager to test the world of physical retail. It’s started already and whether via pop-up shops, putting on shopping events or committing to customers by taking on physical space in the best quality trading environments, these businesses are understanding that inline and not just online is a great way to reach and properly engage with consumers who otherwise would be just a transaction.

We all love something new, and at Chantry Place we have regular pop-ups visiting us, such as Kwik Pix, and more coming soon.

Kwik Pix is the latest pop-up shop to open in Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

Successful customer experience also means keeping our visitors up to date with new offers, menus, events and competitions, and in addition to the memorable customer experience in-centre, we do this through having a strong PR and digital presence, practical and inspirational social media content, and having the people ready to respond to questions quickly and correctly.

Fashion, home and food trends

Trends for this year include…

Nostalgia in womenswear, and this season we are going back to the 90s. Low-rise jeans and graphic tees are all predicted to make a strong comeback.

Menswear will be preppy with a smart-casual, golf and tennis inspired look – think polos, sweaters and varsity jackets.

Kids fashion will be big on streetwear with matching sets, bucket hats and fluro hues.

Beauty will be all about colour pops and expressing yourself. Experimenting with new looks and products and sharing across social media will be bigger than ever this spring/summer season.

Homeware will be focused on minimal and sustainable. People want to buy items that are built to last and reduce clutter, which is why quality and minimal is another trend we will see continue for another year. Back to basic, simple designs incorporating more natural materials will be favoured and so will colourful design.

In food, Japanese flavours, spicy food and nostalgic desserts are all tipped to be huge. At Chantry Place we have a range of these flavours, with YO!, Chi, Wagamamas, Chopstix and more. For the sweeter treats try Ed’s Easy Diner or one of our many delicious cafés, such as Bakers + Barista.

Being together - never a trend, more a way of life, but now more than ever as we want to get back to the simple things we always loved. Sharing time and space with others, perhaps over a meal you’ve not had to cook or clear up from, or just sitting back and enjoying coffee and cake, this year is all about being together again with friends and family.

Last year, Chantry Place hosted some of the 21 T.rex sculptures which appeared in Norwich in summer 2021 to accompany the Dippy on Tour exhibition and raise money for charity Break - Credit: Chantry Place

Being part of a community

Through our social channels and growing database, we talk to our visitors and share all the latest news, offers and competitions to our Chantry Place community.

Last year alone, we worked with Norwich Science Festival, Norwich Pride, the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, the Break and Alive Foodbank charities and many more to support them with their events, through fundraising or through providing opportunities for them to raise awareness of their work at the centre. This remains a key objective for us again this year.

Mother and son Jo and Jono Thorne, who run the Alive UK donation centre in Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

Beyond that, we continue to play our part to showcase the whole of Norwich as the fantastic destination it is. We know that when people visit our fine city, they’re bound to have a great time and ultimately come back again and tell others about us.

Working together and supporting each other for the greater good will be another big trend for 2022 and it’s a continuation of many years of collaboration through bodies such as the Norwich Business Improvement District, which has done so much for our city. This spirit of collaboration across retailers, restaurants, other commercial organisations, leisure operators, and the cultural and public sectors, is an exemplar and long may it continue.

For more information, please visit: https://chantryplace.co.uk/