Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Changing Lives Special Recognition Award recipients

Published: 1:40 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

Commercial energy consultancy Indigo Swan has been announced as the winner of the Customer Care award, sponsored by Greater Anglia, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

As an independent commercial energy consultancy based in the heart of Norwich, Indigo Swan’s independence is core to its capability to champion its customers’ best interests.

The tailored service fuses relentless efficiencies with an individual, positive and unflinching commitment to finding the best way.

Indigo Swan works hard to nurture relationships built on strong foundations of integrity and trust, resulting in strong, positive relationships with customers.

The objective is clear: not to be the cheapest or the biggest energy consultants in the UK, the goal is to be the very best. It was evident that the business is focused on a customer-led outcome rather than a transaction one.

“Wow. We are proud to provide a world class service to our clients; from treating them as individuals, going that extra mile and putting smiles on their faces,” said James Groves, managing director. “Being singled out as the company that is offering some of the very best customer service in the county is an unbelievable feeling and an achievement that will mean so much to all the Swans and our customers.

“Our clients are just as proud to work with Indigo Swan as the Swans are to work for us and now we have won an award that as a collective we can all celebrate.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Greater Anglia is proud to be sponsoring the Customer Care award in this year’s Norfolk Business Awards. The business is passionate about delivering excellent customer service and ensuring that the railways play their full part in helping our region to be both economically prosperous and a wonderful place to live.

Greater Anglia is therefore committed to consistently raising customer service standards. This year sees the continued roll out of its complete fleet of brand new trains, in a £1.4 billion investment programme, transforming the travelling environment on all of its routes, increasing seating capacity, improving reliability and reducing journey times.

THE FINALISTS

FXhome

FXhome develops creative software for filmmakers, content creators, photographers, and VFX artists. The support network across multiple channels and continents is powered by human agents with real, technical product knowledge. The community FXhome has built is its biggest strength; with over five millions users, this business really has a strong customer-centric approach embedded in its culture.

Richardsons Leisure

Richardsons Leisure is as committed to its customers today as it was 75 years ago, and continues to build on the legacy of founder Robert Richardson. Richardsons understands that its employees determine its reputation, and the “We R Family” approach to its team development helps create an environment where people feel valued and respected.

Zip Water

Zip Water is the creator of one of the world’s most advanced drinking water solutions. Over the past few years, Zip Water has been on a transformational journey, consistently looking at how it can improve the customer experience and journey, resulting in a business-wide ethos that has brought customer care to the heart of its people and culture.