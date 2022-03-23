Charities warn Chancellor's statement doesn't go far enough to help

Businesses and charities warn that Chancellor's measures do not go far enough to help - Credit: PA

Charities and businesses across Norfolk have condemned the Chancellor's spring statement as not doing enough to help those struggling with rising costs.

Rishi Sunak made his spring budget announcement on the day when inflation figures reached their highest level in 30 years and the government's independent economic forecaster found living standards fall at the fastest annual rate since the mid-1950s.

All eyes were therefore on the Chancellor to provide help to struggling families through the cost of living crisis and provide resources to support businesses as they continue their post-pandemic recovery.

Mark Hitchcock, CEO of Norfolk Citizens Advice, warns pressure on cost of living will continue to rise - Credit: Norfolk Citizens Advice

Instead, many have been left disappointed with Mr Sunak's announcements with Mark Hitchcock, CEO of Norfolk Citizens Advice saying that although they "welcome" the National Insurance cut that could put "several hundreds of pounds" into the lowest earners' pockets the measures "don't address the issues" the charity has been raising.

Mr Hitchcock added that the "pressure on the cost of living will continue to go up" and that there was "still quiet a bit more that could be done to help people on the lowest incomes."

Meanwhile, Gareth McNab, director of external affairs at Christians Against Poverty, said Mr Sunak has left "a glaring hole in terms of an opportunity to provide a longer-term fix to make sure the social security system is linked to the real costs people face.".





Key points from the spring statement:

National insurance threshold increase by £3,000

Fuel duty cut by 5p per litre

Homeowners installing energy efficiency materials such as solar panels, heat pumps or insulation will not pay VAT

Local authorities will get an extra £500m for the Household Support Fund from April

The Employment Allowance for small businesses will increase from £4,000 to £5,000 from April

Income tax to fall from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of this Parliament





There was some help for workers with the Chancellor revealing that from July the National Insurance threshold will rise by £3,000 to £12,750.

However, with the 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance still going ahead from April, not everyone will be better off this summer.

When factoring in April's hike, people earning lower wages will benefit the most from the National Insurance threshold rise, but those earning £35,000 or more will see the amount they pay in National Insurance increase.

As expected, Mr Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre, which will last until March 2023.

The RAC has estimated that this will see the cost of filling up a typical 55 litre family car fall by £3.30 and Nicholas Lyes, head of policy at the firm said the cut was a "drop in the ocean" as it will "only take prices back to where they were just over a week ago."

He added: “There’s also a very real risk retailers could just absorb some or all of the duty cut themselves by not lowering their prices.

“If this proves to be the case it will be dire for drivers.”

Along with motorists, businesses and farmers are also struggling with rising petrol and diesel costs.

Gary Ford, regional director at NFU East Anglia, said that the measures to address duel costs will "provide some relief for farmers. - Credit: Pagepix

Gary Ford, regional director at NFU East Anglia, said that the measures to address fuel costs will "provide some relief for farmers."

He added: "But there was a distinct lack of measures to mitigate the spiralling costs they are facing, in particular fertiliser, feed and labour costs.

“It remains critical that government takes action to ensure confidence and stability in domestic food production in the face of this inflation, which is why we firmly believe there are significant steps it should take."

Along with cutting fuel costs, the Chancellor also revealed that small and medium-sized businesses would benefit from a rise from £4,000 to £5,000 in Employment Allowance, which gives relief to smaller firms' National Insurance payments, from April.

Despite this, many businesses in Norfolk may have been disappointed with Nova Fairbank, chief operating officer at Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, saying that there was "very little comfort for local businesses".

She added: "Mr Sunak did nothing to fundamentally address the cost pressures that businesses are currently facing. Whilst Norfolk businesses will welcome the increase in the employment allowance and the cut in fuel duty, these are just a drop in the ocean, when they are faced with a tsunami of price increases.

“Today was an opportunity to rebuild and renew the economy and Norfolk Chamber would urge the Chancellor to look again at putting in place an SME price cap on energy prices to help employers keep a lid on these costs and protect jobs, thus allowing them to get back to investing and growing our economy.”