What financial support with the Chancellor reveal in the spring budget?

The spotlight will be on chancellor Rishi Sunak next week when he delivers his spring Budget to see what measures are announced to help businesses and families cope with the cost of living crisis.

It has been a turbulent few years since Mr Sunak was promoted, but any hopes that the economy would be starting to stabilise after the pandemic were eradicated when Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Already, British households were facing higher living costs with inflation hitting its highest level in 30 years.

Energy bills are rising sharply, while many firms are also seeing price hikes on goods imported from the EU as the country continues to grapple with aftermath of Brexit.

Meanwhile, a skill shortage means that it is a workers' market and companies are having to pay more, or offer more attractive incentives, to attract and retain talented staff.

Fuel prices could rise further this year - Credit: PA

The biggest concern for the chancellor, however, is rising oil prices.

Although the UK does not rely on imported oil from Russia the country's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted oil supplies and fears that economic sanctions will lead to it cutting off its oil supply to Europe.

This has resulted in prices rising to their highest level in 14 years after they reached a record $139 per barrel.

At a regional level, consumes and businesses have already been feeling the impact of rising oil prices.

Not only is it costing more for people to fill up their cars, but firms are finding it more expensive to transport goods. This could ultimately see companies raising prices to cover costs, which will see inflation rise further and some experts are now predicting it could hit 10pc before the end of this year.

The chancellor is believed to be getting updates multiple times a day on wholesale gas prices and forecourt petrol prices.

He is also said to have been looking at how the 1973 oil price shock led to a surge in inflation and a global recession, looking for lessons that can be learned from the crisis.

While businesses and families will be looking towards the budget to see what help the government will provide to help them through the cost of living crisis, the Chancellor has to balance any help with a long-term outlook on how it will impact the nation's economy.

James Shipp said that National Insurance rise will impact both employees and employers - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Mr Sunak looks set to go ahead with his plans to raise National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points in April, which will see families under more pressure as other bills including council tax increase.

Businesses will also be impacted by the National Insurance hike, at a time when the living wage is also increasing.

James Shipp, a partner at Lovewell Blake, a Norwich-based accountancy firm, said that inflationary pressures on individuals is a big issue at the moment.

He added: "Clearly it's the worst time in almost living memory to be increasing National Insurance and I know the Chancellor and the Prime Minister sort of committed to that and double down a month or so ago, but it does just seem crazy that we're seeing employers and employees having more added onto their tax bills at a time when living costs are really escalating.

"Coupled with a fact that the hidden tax that freezing allowances, there's going to be more and more higher rate tax payers paying 40pc rather than 20pc income tax than ever before because he's freezing the level at which you start paying higher rate taxes.

"I do really hope that he addresses that even if it's just a one off and from next year he reverts to policy because I just think that it's the worst time possible to be increasing national insurance and pushing more people into higher rates of tax.

"It might not necessarily look like people are having a higher rate put on them but that's going to be the impact of freezing rates and, for me, I think that's poor timing."

Paul Simon is calling for the Government to be 'bold' with support offered - Credit: SUFFOLK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is calling for a "radical package of economic measures from the Chancellor".

He said: "With companies facing unprecedented inflationary pressures on their cashflow and investment plans, we are urging Rishi Sunak to delay the planned hike in employer National Insurance contributions and for a year-long package of tax reductions on fuel and energy bills, especially for key sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

"In addition, the Chancellor must not be afraid to revisit the difficult but key longer term issue of reforming the disruptive and illogical business rates system, which he wrongly shelved, in our opinion, in the autumn.

“In many respects the challenges facing businesses in 2022 are as great as those experienced during the first waves of the pandemic in 2020. We need the Government to be as bold and as supportive now as it was then."

Unlike previous Budgets, the Chancellor has remained tight lipped about what will be announced, but despite pressure from businesses and some MPs to postpone the National Insurance rise it looks like it is still due to go ahead.

Some reports have suggested that the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, is urging the Chancellor to at least double his £200 energy bill relief plan.

A priority for Mr Sunak remains controlling the rising cost of living, which is directly impacted by increasing fuel prices, and there are suggestions that he could announce a cutting of fuel duty in next week's statement.

This may not, however, be enough to tackle rising costs, as Mr Shipp warned: "We see it coming from more centralised factors such as fuel and energy but having to absorb living wage increases, national insurance increases, and in the case of hospitality VAT rise we’re just going to see higher prices and inflation go yet further."