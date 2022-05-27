Charities warn chancellor's £15bn package won't help most vulnerable

Norfolk charities are warning that the chancellor's £15bn emergency package won't go far enough to help the region's most vulnerable people.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled four separate payments including a £400 discount for all households off their energy bills, but charities say this won't be enough to help people struggling with rising inflation.

Jane Basham, director of Norfolk Community Law Service, described the announcement as a "sticking plaster" that "won't solve" the rising number of people struggling to cope with the cost of living.

Jane Basham, director of Norfolk Community Law Service - Credit: Norfolk Community Law Service (NCLS)

She said: "These temporary measures and one-off payments just won’t cover the increase in energy costs that most households are facing and the projected inflation increases.

"We helped someone very recently with debt advice whose energy bills had gone up from £85 to £266 a month.

"Other clients have stopped using gas which means no heating or hot water, yet the energy companies still make them pay standing charges. The one-off ‘cost of living’ grants just announced will be very quickly gone. So many people, including those in employment, just do not have enough to live on.

"The announcement is just a sticking plaster on the gaping wound of a broken society with widening inequalities. It won’t solve the problem of increasing numbers of people struggling with the cost of living. Of course, the energy companies should do their bit in addressing these price increases, but not as a temporary measure.

"There needs to be a permanently high level of tax on energy companies so that they change their modus of operation, which is to reward shareholders off the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable in Norfolk’s community.”

Andrew Morter, chief executive of vision-impaired charity Vision Norfolk, said that the measures do not address the "root cause" of the problems and "only provide short-term relief".

Andrew Morter, chief executive of Vision Norfolk - Credit: Vision Norfolk

He said: “The cost of living crisis is affecting everybody, so extra financial support is always welcome. However, for many vision-impaired people, rises in inflation have a disproportionate effect.

"Those living with sight loss are less likely to be in paid employment, and for those who are unable to leave their homes easily, rising energy costs are a particular burden.

“Of course, we welcome targeted support which will particularly benefit those on low income, older people and those in receipt of non-means-tested disability benefits. It is essential that help is aimed at those who need it the most.

“Although the measures announced are definitely a step in the right direction, they do not deal with the root cause of the problem and only provide very short-term relief.

"Vision-impaired people in particular need more support to access employment and live independently.

"For those who rely on benefits, a one-off payment is helpful, but providing ongoing support for the most vulnerable members of our society would be the more favourable solution.”

Along with a £400 discount for all households off their energy bills, which won't need to be repaid, the chancellor also announced a £650 one-off payment to 8m people on low incomes who receive Universal Credit and £150 to people who receive disability benefits.

Pensioners who receive a Winter Fuel Payment will also get an extra £300.

Jo Willingham from Age UK Norwich said that they are "very pleased" with support being given but urged pensioners to "claim as soon as possible" for benefits to ensure they do not miss out on the payment.

Jo Willingham, information and advice manager, at Age UK Norwich - Credit: Age UK Norwich

She said: “We are very pleased that the government has stepped in to support older people living on low incomes.

"This extra support will help to make a difference for many older people who have been struggling to make ends meet, due to the vast increase in the cost of living. This targeted support to people in receipt of Pension Credit is very important.

"However, we know that Pension Credit is an under claimed benefit and so we urge anyone that thinks they may be eligible, to make a claim as soon as possible in order to access the additional financial support available.”

Is there a hidden cost of the chancellor’s announcement?

To help pay for his giveaway, chancellor Rishi Sunak will impose a windfall tax on energy firms that is estimated will generate £5bn for the government.

Described by the chancellor as an Energy Profits Levy, it will see energy companies pay a 25pc tax on the extraordinary profits being made within the oil and gas sector.

Many of these companies operate in the North Sea and critics of the tax say that it could impact the investment businesses make in the region.

Oil giant BP, for example, had plans to spend a maximum of £18bn in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030.

When questioned about the impact a windfall tax might have on its planned UK investments, BP’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, said: “There are none that we wouldn’t do.”

Whether other energy firms continue with planned investments after paying the extra charge, however, remains to be seen.