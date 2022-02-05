Champion farmer outlines 'sobering' financial risks as subsidies dwindle

Farmer of the Year Edward Vipond pictured with a sunflower crop at at Troston Farms, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Edward Vipond / Chris Hill

A national farming champion has outlined the "sobering" financial risks facing his industry as it phases out subsidies - and offered his advice on how to manage them.

Edward Vipond, farm manager at Troston Farms, based at Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, was recently crowned the 2021 Farmer of the Year at the annual Farmers Weekly Awards.

He discussed "managing the risks of farming" while speaking to Norfolk farmers at the annual meeting of The Morley Agricultural Foundation, near Wymondham.

The 2021 'Farmer of the Year' Edward Vipond, from Troston Farms in Suffolk, spoke at The Morley Agricultural Foundation's annual meeting. - Credit: Chris Hill

Extreme weather, and the rising threat from pests and diseases in the absence of banned chemicals, had increased the risks of growing traditional crops like oilseed rape and sugar beet, he said.

But in particular he said the post-Brexit phase-out of EU subsidies between 2021 and 2028 is "a risk that I have never faced before in my farming career".

The replacement Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) will instead pay farmers for work to improve landscapes and ecosystems.

Mr Vipond has been accepted onto the pilot scheme for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), one of three tiers in the new system - but he described it as "lukewarm and very specific in its purpose, which doesn’t really suit my farming system on the land in question".

"I am not a doom monger, I am a realist," he said. "Looking at what Defra is doing with SFI and what they are not doing with ELMS is very frightening.

"All inputs and machinery are going up in price and support payments are going down, the future of direct support is clearly gone and the environmental angles on ELMS and the SFI are lukewarm.

"Defra have been very vague about what they want to do and the payment rates associated with that. So, it is a worrying time.

"If I had to sit here today and predict the support mechanism and payment rates from the government in 2028, I would say I'm likely to get half of what I'm getting now, and that is a sobering thought."

Mr Vipond manages 1,450ha of land, whose soils range from light Breckland sand to heavy clay loam.

He said there had been some "proper disasters" with oilseed rape in recent years, following the ban on neonicotinoid seed treatments which previously protected the crop from flea beetle pests.

He recalled one field which "turned from a 4.5t/ha crop to under a 2t/ha crop" in the space of a month due to flea beetle damage - by which time he had already spent nearly £500 per hectare on indirect and direct costs.

"We all know the oilseed rape price has skyrocketed, but I can't handle the risk because I am spending too much producing a poor-returning crop," he said.

"So for three years I haven’t grown it, the risk is too great, and I don't see a conclusive answer to anything that is going to control the problems that we have with flea beetle."

One example of how Mr Vipond has managed risk on the farm is to replace oilseed rape on the lighter land with less risky alternative crops such as sunflowers.

This sunflower-laden field of wild bird cover at Troston Farms made more money than the neighbouring sugar beet crop to its right - Credit: Edward Vipond

That idea was inspired by a crop of wild bird cover which, in a dry year and supported by Countryside Stewardship payments, made more money than the neighbouring field of sugar beet.

"We are currently growing 40ha of sunflowers on our very lightest land," said Mr Vipond. "We currently combine them and sell them for supplementary feeding in the Countryside Stewardship scheme.

"The biodiversity gain from those is fantastic. The pollinators go absolutely mad. For a brief week to ten days there is a biodiversity frenzy.

"And if everything goes wrong and it is a complete disaster and the combine does not get into the field, what have I lost? Have I spent £450/ha growing it? No I haven't. It is maybe £55-60/ha. If the ELMS scheme has within it a pollinator payment, great - this would be the perfect crop, we will wait and see.

"But there is less of an impact on my bottom line if it goes wrong. And it seems to go wrong more often from a weather perspective. The weather events, the rising temperature, the 'one-in-100-year' events. They are all there."

A field of sunflowers grown at Troston Farms near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Edward Vipond

Mr Vipond said the farm is part of the Breckland Farmers Wildlife Network, which has more than 50 farmers and landowners working together across 45,000 hectares to create "landscape change and meaningful wildlife corridors across a vast area".

While minimum-tillage "regenerative agriculture" has become an industry talking point, he describes himself as a "conservative regeneratist", using flying flocks of sheep grazing on various cover crops to "keep the soil busy" - while retaining the option of using the plough, which remains "a key part of my cultivation and strategy".

Suffolk farm manager Edward Vipond was crowned the 2021 'Farmer of the Year' at the national Farmers Weekly Awards - Credit: Jason Bye



