Major farming show delays dates to maximise visitor numbers

Published: 7:00 AM March 9, 2021

The Cereals Event, a major East Anglian agricultural show, is due to return on June 30 and July 1 following last year's cancellation - Credit: Submitted

A major summer showcase for East Anglia's arable industry has been delayed by three weeks in a bid to maximise its post-lockdown visitor potential.

The Cereals Event, which attracts thousands of farmers and rural professionals from across the region, is now planned to take place in Lincolnshire on June 30 and July 1.

After last year's cancellation forced the event online, organisers had originally planned for the physical event to make its comeback on June 9 and 10 this year.

But following the announcement of the government's "roadmap" out of lockdown, they have delayed those dates by three weeks to "accommodate the maximum number of visitors and exhibitors".

Although the prime minister said the lockdown exit timetable could be affected by changes in coronavirus infection rates or the effectiveness of the vaccination programme, event organisers are optimistic about the show's new dates.

Event organiser Alli McEntyre said: “We began consulting after Boris Johnson’s announcement on February 22 to end lockdown restrictions in England by June 21.

"Speaking with exhibitors and visitors, we looked at the choice of having a restricted event in early June or moving the date and potentially having no restrictions, and the majority opted for the latter.

"We wanted to act quickly in making this decision to give everyone certainty so they can plan ahead.

"This is a really positive move for visitors, exhibitors and the event, as it will maximise the opportunities for all without lockdown restrictions in place."

Ms McEntytre said the event team will be prioritising visitor safety and will be taking "all necessary precautions" to comply with required biosecurity measures against Covid-19.

She added: "We realise the change of date may not slot into everyone’s schedule, however, moving it to a later date will allow the maximum number of visitors to get the most from the event."

The event offers a range of exhibitions, demonstrations and seminars, giving farmers the chance to explore the latest agri-tech, crop breeding and machinery innovations.

Regular features such as the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena, NIAB Soil Pit, crop plots, the Drone Zone and working machinery demonstrations will return for 2021, said organisers.

For more information see www.cerealsevent.co.uk.



