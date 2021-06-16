Major farming show will go ahead as planned, say organisers

Published: 4:37 PM June 16, 2021

The 2021 Cereals Event will go ahead as planned on June 30 and July 1 in line with Covid regulations, say organisers - Credit: Submitted

A major summer showcase for East Anglia's arable industry will go ahead as planned, after organisers confirmed it will not be affected by extended Covid restrictions.

The Cereals Event, which attracts thousands of farmers and rural professionals from across the region, is taking place in Lincolnshire on June 30 and July 1.

The dates had been pushed back this year in the hope of maximising visitor numbers after the scheduled end of the Covid lockdown "roadmap".

But despite the government's announcement of a four-week delay to the current restrictions, event organisers confirmed the outdoor show "will still comply with local and national legislative measures".

Event organiser Alli McEntyre said the event had been approved by the Lincolnshire Safety Advisory Group this week.

“We are really pleased to reassure visitors that the event is definitely going ahead without restrictions and in line with all Covid regulations," she said.

"Outdoor agricultural events have been approved to happen since April 12. These events have a minimal risk of infection transmission due to plentiful space, fresh air and sunlight.”

Organisers said the event team had been working closely with leading health and safety advisors and exhibitors to ensure the event is safe and secure.

The full line-up of seminars will take place in open-sided marquees for fresh air flow, hand sanitisers will be available across the site, and exhibition stands are spread across more space and have passed health and safety tests, they added.

Visitors are "welcome to wear masks and will be required to socially distance in accordance with government guidance".

Beyond the secure safety measures it is business as usual, said Ms McEntyre.

“Visitors can be confident in attending the event as we have implemented all necessary health and safety procedures to ensure the site is Covid-secure and compliant with the latest guidance. We want everyone to feel safe and to have a great day out,” she said.

Regular features such as the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena, NIAB Soil Pit, crop plots, the Drone Zone and working machinery demonstrations will return for 2021, said organisers.