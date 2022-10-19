Local firm getting energy from the earth gets funding for £1.7m project

An innovative firm has received funding to help towards its £1.7m project to grow its renewable energy business.

CeraPhi Energy is exploring technology that will enable it to use thermal energy - which naturally exists below the earth's surface - to generate electricity.

It is the first end-to-end thermal businesses in the UK.

The Great Yarmouth firm was awarded the money as part of the Net Zero Technology Centre's 2022 Open Innovation Programme, which aims to develop technology that will reduce carbon emissions.

The funding will enable CeraPhi Energy to focus on demonstrating how oil and gas liabilities can be repurposed into geothermal assets for net zero targets with the project to start by the end of the year.

It will also use the money towards establishing proof of technology and becoming commercially operational.

Karl Farrow, founder and CEO of CeraPhi, said: "It’s a great achievement and reward for a lot of hard work from our team but more over it demonstrates the real impact geothermal energy is having within our energy transition connecting conventional oil and gas expertise to clean baseload energy resilience."