Holidaymakers asked to leave Center Parcs for Queen's funeral

Center Parcs is closing all sites for the Queen's funeral, leaving holidaymakers without somewhere to stay - Credit: Archant

Center Parcs has announced it will close all sites on the day of the Queen's funeral, with some holidaymakers expected to be sent home.

The holiday company will close its five parks, including a site in Elveden, on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect on the day of the state funeral.

Guests part-way through holidays will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.

Those due to arrive on Monday are being given the opportunity to begin their breaks at a day later.

Center Parcs said in a statement: "We have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

"Guests who were due to arrive on Monday, September 19, should not travel. We will reopen on Tuesday to welcome guests.

"All impacted will receive an email from us today.

"We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey."

Since its 24-hour closure was announced, it has been reported that the company has been inundated with complaints.

Customers who want to cancel their holidays are being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks will be shorter than booked.