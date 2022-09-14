Center Parcs does u-turn on asking guests to leave for Queen's funeral

Center Parcs has gone back on its decision to close its accommodation - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Center Parcs has backtracked on its decision to close its accommodation on the day of the Queen's funeral after a backlash from holidaymakers.

Guests had been told they needed to leave at 10am on Monday, September 19, for 24 hours forcing them to find alternative accommodation.

After receiving complaints the holiday company - which has five sites across the country including in Elveden - has offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.

The villages are still set to close at 10am on Monday, meaning guests will not be able to use any facilities, and Center Parcs has offered a 17pc refund of the lodge cost to affected visitors.

In a statement the holiday firm said: “Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday September 19.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

“We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday September 19 and offered them a number of different options. Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday September 20.

“The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday September 19.

“We have however reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

“The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.”

In a message seen by the PA news agency, which was sent to customers on Tuesday, Center Parcs said: “Lots of guests have communicated with us today to tell us that they’re upset by this decision, particularly those guests on longer breaks.

“We recognise that leaving the village for one night and returning is extremely inconvenient.

“On reflection and having listened we have made the decision to allow guests on longer duration breaks to remain on village on Monday September 19.”

Before the u-turn, guest Tracy Groome, 58, a consultant who lives near Manchester, was concerned about where her party of nine would stay after she booked a seven-night stay at Center Parcs Elveden Forest in Suffolk.

The trip – due to begin on Friday – cost more than £2,500.

She said: “I’m very sure it would not be what the Queen or the Royal Family wants.

“I’m sure they will not want everybody who was due to go to Centers Parc on a holiday to have their holiday spoiled and for them to have this stress of trying to organise something different.”

Holidays at the villages start on Fridays or Mondays and last three, four or seven nights.







