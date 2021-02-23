Published: 1:33 PM February 23, 2021

Holidaymakers can visit Center Parcs at Elveden, near Thetford, with their own household in self-catering lodges from April 12 - but not the venue's hotel nor apartments.

The holiday complex issued a statement in response to Boris Johnson's roadmap stating how lockdown measures are being gradually eased.

A spokesman said: "Following the latest government announcement, we are planning to reopen our UK villages from April 12 – this is subject to the country moving to the next step of the roadmap on this date.

"In line with the guidance issued, guests will be able to visit with their own household in our fully self-contained lodges, but will not be able to book accommodation in either our hotel or apartments. We will be operating a restaurant delivery service and the majority of outdoor activities will be available.

"We are currently reviewing the guidance to understand exactly what restrictions will be in the place and will provide an update on this as soon as possible.

"Guests with existing bookings who no longer wish to visit will be given the option to move their dates with no amendment fee or cancel their break and receive a full refund, in line with our Book With Confidence guarantee. Any guests with breaks booked up to April 11, 2021 will be offered the same options."

Center Parcs closed all its sites nationwide, including at Elveden, in January because of the coronavirus restrictions.















