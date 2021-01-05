Published: 1:44 PM January 5, 2021

Center Parcs, which has a village near Thetford, is closing all sites because of coronavirus. - Credit: Center Parcs

Holiday firm Center Parcs, with a village near Thetford, has announced it is closing until at least February 18.

All guests booked for a trip to any village including Elveden Forest are being sent an email with instructions on how to cancel and how to rebook.

And the firm is giving customers a £100 discount if they rebook or offering cancellation with a full refund. People are being advised they must cancel all bookings including restaurant reservations as well as activities and spa treatments.

A Center Parcs spokesman said: "Following the latest update from the prime minister it is clear we must extend the closure of all our UK villages until at least February 18, 2021.

"We understand that the next update from the government is February 15 and we will take a further review following this. Our decisions throughout the pandemic continue to be with the priority of keeping our guests and staff as safe as possible."

