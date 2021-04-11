'We love the town sentimentally' - local opticians firm opens 10th store in lockdown

Published: 11:49 AM April 11, 2021

An opticians firm serving Norfolk and Suffolk for nearly 100 years has opened its 10th store in a town close to the owner's family.

Cecil Amey Opticians opened its latest store in Holt on April 1 after acquiring a premises in the town's Appleyard.

Owner Emma Amey said the business had been looking at moving into Holt for some time due to the family's local connections.

Cecil Amey has opened its 10th store in Holt. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

She said: "We've looked at Holt for a very long while, but at one point there were two or three opticians there, so it wasn't appropriate for us to expand in that direction.

"But my husband's parents live about a mile outside of Holt so my husband grew up there and went to Greshams so he's a bit of a local boy.

"We love the town very sentimentally and we certainly feel a connection there, our children always loved going out that way to see grandparents so it's a combination of a real emotional connection and a really good business decision.

"Holt is somewhere that really appeals to us and the time just felt right now with less other businesses in the town at the moment there was space for us and we wanted to give it a go.

"It's really lovely there in the Appleyard, we used to go in the bookshop when it was a bookshop and it just had a really nice feel to the building, it sounds a bit sentimental but it does have a real atmosphere there, so it just felt right."

The store is currently operating with a closed door policy meaning only those with appointments will be allowed to visit following lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The family-run opticians also has branches in Watton, Dereham, Aylsham, Wroxham, Norwich, Wymondham, Attleborough, Harleston and Halesworth.

The opening comes at the same time as gelato and chocolate retailers Harris and James moved in to the town.



