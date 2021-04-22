Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A bride and groom-to-be are asking for help to make their big day happen in Norfolk after their dream wedding abroad was scrapped.
Catton couple Rebecca Reeve, a personal assistant and partner Lewis Hamber, who works in recruitment, booked a luxury beach wedding day back in 2019.
But after the idyllic ceremony on the white sands in Paphos, Cyprus, with a stay in a five-star hotel in June 2020 was cancelled because of Covid it was rebooked to this May.
Yet, because of the quarantine rules, the couple worked out they would have to spend their wedding day in quarantine so they were forced to cancel the event booked at the King Evelthon Beach hotel and resort.
To date they say they've paid £4,921 to The Wedding Travel Company, based in Richmond, and heard nothing back from the firm.
You may also want to watch:
The Wedding Travel Company is an accredited ABTA member and part of Travelbugz Limited. Its managing director Luke Nathan told this newspaper he would look into the matter personally for the couple.
"Some people get a full refund, some don't, some are getting a portion of their deposit," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
- 2 Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay
- 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
- 4 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
- 5 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
- 6 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
- 7 Man died after lorry crashed into litter picking vans on A11
- 8 Electric scooter riders arrested for drink-driving
- 9 Work on 4,000 new Norfolk homes to start in 2022
- 10 Tiny baby saved by 120-mile flight in 'wrong' helicopter
Luckily, the couple had June 26 provisionally booked for a blessing at their local church in Catton but have now changed this for a full wedding ceremony.
The couple had also booked the Rose and Crown pub in Frettenham, north of Norwich, for a party for friends and family unable to go to Cyprus. Now, they are changing this into becoming the main wedding reception venue.
They have also managed to book a double decker bus for guests but are finding other services difficult to secure because so many weddings have been postponed to the summer because of Covid.
So Ms Reeve posted her plea on Facebook and got more than 140 replies with suggestions.
"I have my dress, which I got two years ago," said Ms Reeve. "But I need someone to do hair and make-up, I need caterers to do canapes and street food and bridesmaid dresses because I was having just two in Cyprus and now seven in Norfolk.
"I also need a car for the bridesmaids and accommodation for our wedding night. We only have nine weeks to get everything sorted and so many people are booked up. It's very stressful.
"We don't want to postpone the wedding for a third time, we just want to be married and have our special day. Ideally, if Covid restrictions allow, we'd like 110 guests."