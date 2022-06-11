Luxury cat spa with calming scents and treatment rooms opens in Norfolk
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A luxury spa with treatment rooms and calming scents has opened for fancy felines in Wymondham.
Cats At Home has been welcoming its four-legged clients at its new grooming salon which opened earlier this month.
It is owned by Charlie Galbraith, a veterinary nurse, who wanted to offer a new, bespoke service for cat-owners in Norfolk.
The 40-year-old said: “We had a really successful launch on the bank holiday weekend.
“We’ve had really positive feedback and lots of bookings off the back of it.
“The first week in the spa has been great and it’s all worked incredibly well, far better than we could have ever wished for.”
The business was first set up from Mrs Galbraith’s home in Wymondham back in March 2021, offering an alternative service to those looking to groom their cats without taking them to a vet to be sedated.
Treatments include coat de-matting, nail clipping, bathing and blow dries, eye, ear and face cleaning, and kitten pampering, as well as a pick-up and drop-off service.
Most Read
- 1 Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show
- 2 'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers
- 3 Couple realise fishery dream after selling businesses
- 4 Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru
- 5 Lost royal wreck dubbed 'Norfolk's Mary Rose' found off Great Yarmouth
- 6 All the photos from The Killers' long-awaited concert at Carrow Road
- 7 Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road
- 8 'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale
- 9 Pub group snaps up Wiveton Bell
- 10 Man jailed after sex with girl nine years younger
At the new dedicated grooming salon there are two treatment rooms, cat calming scents to help relax anxious felines, as well as a photo wall to take pictures after their pampering.
They also sell luxury grooming products.
Mrs Galbraith says that all treatments are done on staff’s laps, on the floor or a sofa, to make the cats feel as relaxed as possible in a “home from home” environment.
And now her first cat spa is up and running, she said her dream is to open more sites across Norfolk and further afield.
She added: “I have clients travelling from out of the county to visit us. There is definitely a need for this service elsewhere.
“It’s really exciting and I feel very proud, but this is the only the start.
“I just want to say a big thank you to all of our customers old and new.”