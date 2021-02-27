Published: 11:09 AM February 27, 2021

The fascinating building, which became a private house but was once a pub, forgotten by many, is for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

A quaint Victorian building that was once a Norfolk inn is for sale at auction for £90,000 to £110,000.

The property at 161 Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, formerly the Castle Tavern, previously went up for sale on the open market last November for £130,000.

After failing to secure a buyer, it's now been listed in Auction House's next livestream online auction in March with £20,000 sliced off the price.

Elijah Walter Gibbs ran the Castle Tavern from 1912. This lovely old photograph shows his wife Eleanor Gibbs and their three children, standing outside the pub in the same year. - Credit: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

The building, which is in need of renovation, started out its life as the Castle Tavern in 1854, run by the renowned Lacons brewery. Details from the Norfolk Pubs website states it went on to have three more landlords until it finally closed in 1916 after its licence was not renewed.

The property, which stands out from many of the other buildings in the street because of its height, was sold in 1999 for £21,000. It was then a private house.

Inside the building. - Credit: Auction House

Auction House, which is selling it in its March 24 sale, said: "The property retains original features and would make a useful commercial space, restaurant, bar, hairdressers, art gallery or could be converted to a stylish single dwelling or into flats, all subject to the relevant permissions."