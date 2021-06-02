Lifestyle buyers paying up to £20,000 per acre for farmland

Published: 12:15 PM June 2, 2021

Figures from the Carter Jonas Farmland Market Update show buyers are paying up to £20,000 per acre for premium lifestyle land - Credit: James Bass

Small "lifestyle" farm properties have leapt in value as demand grew during a year of lockdowns, according to new market data for the east of England.

Figures from the Carter Jonas Farmland Market Update show buyers are paying an average of £15,500 per acre for lifestyle land, with "best-in-class" property selling for as much as £20,000 per acre.

The average price is up 3.3pc on the previous year, which the firm says reflects a "rise in buyers searching for property offering a change of pace during the pandemic".

Premium plots with a "leisure or alternative use component" have generated particular interest in recent months, said agents.

Meanwhile the average price of arable land in the region increased year-on-year by 1.3pc to £7,950 per acre, while grassland, silts and fenland prices remained unchanged, with values averaging £6,500 and £8,750 respectively.

Mark Russell, East of England partner for Carter Jonas, said: "A trend in the last 12 months has been the interest in small units driven by lifestyle buyers, yet publicly marketed land is just one half of the coin and many vendors are opting to launch their assets off market or via auctions to attract serious buyers and command strong prices.

“Alternative uses have always been desirable, particularly in locations where transport links and accessibility are good, and this desirability is likely to increase further as we transition into a post-subsidy world [after Brexit]."

Mr Russell said although there is also strong demand for large commercial units, this market remains largely untested, with little current supply to feed demand.

“The next three to six months will be a true test of the market, as historically, this season is when marketing for agricultural land and assets tends to begin," he said.

“With the Covid-19 vaccination programme in full swing, and lockdown restrictions easing, we expect enquiry levels and viewings to progress as per a ‘new normal’ during the coming months, and we are out looking at farms which may come to the market later this year.

“Though conversations have been temporarily paused, we hope more clarity on Brexit and the UK’s Agricultural Bill will be firmly on the agenda, allowing businesses and occupiers to plan for the inevitable changes that will be introduced.”