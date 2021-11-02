25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
- Credit: James Melton-Royal
A 25-year-old carer who found himself without a job and living in his parent’s spare bedroom, is now the owner of a multi-million-pound care agency in Norfolk.
James Melton-Royal, from Banham, who is passionate about providing "quality care", said he never could have imagined just how successful his business would become.
In 2020, Mr Melton-Royal, who had worked in various roles in the industry since he was 19, left his job - as he struggled with night shifts while looking after is young son - and was forced to move back home.
Eventually he started a new role working as a support worker at Norfolk County Council.
But alongside this, the 25-year-old decided to start his own temporary staffing agency and in May that same year he set up JMR Healthcare Ltd - in what was only meant to be “self-employment venture”.
You may also want to watch:
But now, in its second year, the business employs 65 people with a head office in Poringland and is set to turn over around £2.2 million to £3 million.
Mr Melton-Royal, who grew up near Norwich, said: “I set up a company in the middle of the pandemic, self-funded and I was working 80 hours week in my full-time job and running JMR healthcare.
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 2 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 3 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
- 4 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
- 5 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
- 6 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
- 7 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
- 8 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
- 9 7 Christmas lights switch-ons happening in Norfolk in 2021
- 10 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
“This was my passion and job but I never set out to start a multimillion-pound business.”
As JMR Healthcare continued to grow, the father-of-two left his full-time role at the county council back in June 2021 to focus solely on the business.
The agency provides “highly trained and high-quality" temporary staff members to private and public care facilities as well as offering “crisis provision” which is immediate short-term care for those with mental health problems, learning needs or involved in county lines.
Mr Melton-Royal also opened his first children’s residential facility in south Norfolk on September 1 – which is currently awaiting Ofsted registration.
He added: “I wasn’t a businessman creating this for profit or ego - we are doing a lot of good.
“It’s the quality of care and the reputation we have got which is why we are where we are. It’s all pretty surreal. I feel very proud and lucky.”