25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:25 PM November 2, 2021
James Melton-Royal, 25, is the owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd based in Norfolk.

James Melton-Royal, 25, is the owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd based in Norfolk.

A 25-year-old carer who found himself without a job and living in his parent’s spare bedroom, is now the owner of a multi-million-pound care agency in Norfolk. 

James Melton-Royal, from Banham, who is passionate about providing "quality care", said he never could have imagined just how successful his business would become. 

In 2020, Mr Melton-Royal, who had worked in various roles in the industry since he was 19, left his job - as he struggled with night shifts while looking after is young son - and was forced to move back home. 

Eventually he started a new role working as a support worker at Norfolk County Council. 

But alongside this, the 25-year-old decided to start his own temporary staffing agency and in May that same year he set up JMR Healthcare Ltd - in what was only meant to be “self-employment venture”. 

But now, in its second year, the business employs 65 people with a head office in Poringland and is set to turn over around £2.2 million to £3 million. 

James Melton-Royal, 25, is the owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd. Its head office is based in Poringland.

James Melton-Royal, 25, is the owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd. Its head office is based in Poringland.

Mr Melton-Royal, who grew up near Norwich, said: “I set up a company in the middle of the pandemic, self-funded and I was working 80 hours week in my full-time job and running JMR healthcare. 

“This was my passion and job but I never set out to start a multimillion-pound business.” 

As JMR Healthcare continued to grow, the father-of-two left his full-time role at the county council back in June 2021 to focus solely on the business. 

James Melton-Royal (second left) and his team at the head office of JMR Healthcare Ltd in Poringland.

James Melton-Royal (second left) and his team at the head office of JMR Healthcare Ltd in Poringland.

The agency provides “highly trained and high-quality" temporary staff members to private and public care facilities as well as offering “crisis provision” which is immediate short-term care for those with mental health problems, learning needs or involved in county lines.  

Mr Melton-Royal also opened his first children’s residential facility in south Norfolk on September 1 – which is currently awaiting Ofsted registration. 

He added: “I wasn’t a businessman creating this for profit or ego - we are doing a lot of good. 

“It’s the quality of care and the reputation we have got which is why we are where we are. It’s all pretty surreal. I feel very proud and lucky.” 

James Melton-Royal (left) owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd sponsors the kits for Yelverton Football Club.

James Melton-Royal (left) owner of JMR Healthcare Ltd sponsors the kits for Yelverton Football Club.


