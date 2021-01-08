Published: 11:54 AM January 8, 2021

Lotus chief executive officer Phil Popham says the firm's car sales were up on 2019 despite 2020 being a challenging year. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk sportscar firm Lotus saw sales accelerate by 6pc in the UK in 2020 compared to the previous year, despite coronavirus.

Sales were up by 32pc in North America and 28pc in China with a 4.4pc growth overall, globally.

The most buyers came from Germany followed by the US and then the UK. And the most popular Lotus model globally remains the Elise, first produced in 1996.

On the road for £41,695, this car was named after Elisa Artioli, the granddaughter of Romano Artioli, who was chairman of Lotus at the time of the car's launch.

After the Elise, the next most popular Lotus cars sold by the firm, which has its headquarters at Hethel, near Wymondham, were the Exige and Evora.

You may also want to watch:

Lotus Cars chief executive officer Phil Popham said: “Last year was extremely tough in many aspects of business and life; the most challenging we have seen. Despite the many challenges, our sales showed positive growth in the year, underlining the significant transformation now under way at Lotus.

The new all electric Lotus Evija. - Credit: Archant

"Our recent performance also bodes very well for the future, as we continue to progress our Vision80 strategy with the Evija hypercar and our new sports car which debuts this year.”

Lotus is in the midst of expanding its headquarters. A 15,500m sq production line is being constructed as part of a £100 million investment by Chinese owner Geely.

This will offer technology never seen before in Norfolk. It will mean 5,000 cars can be produced a year in 40-hour working weeks, compared to 1,500 currently made.

The next project in the pipeline for the sports car manufacturer is the launch of its long-anticipated heritage centre detailing the Lotus story from its inception by founder Colin Chapman, including a view of his private office.

But first a new energy-efficient factory, paint shop and facilities for staff will be completed.

The factory has two storeys with offices looking out over the test track and also a customer experience centre where you can come and view your new car being put together.

Lotus is currently working on its production of its new sports car, only known as Type 131, as well as the Evija.