Ask the Expert: Can tax benefits be shared with step-children?

Published: 6:30 AM March 6, 2021

This week our reader wants to know how inheritance tax allowance is distributed across children from previous marriages.

Reader question:

My wife and I married later in life and we both have children from earlier marriages. We are comfortably off and our house is worth about £750,000 in the current market.

At the moment our wills say that the one who is left when the first of us dies will inherit everything and then when he or she dies, the estate will be shared equally between our children.

I gather that we get an extra Inheritance Tax allowance for leaving our home to our own children.

Do we lose that if we are passing some of our estate to each other’s children?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching response:

The allowance to which you refer is the Residence Nil Rate Band (RNRB) – an extra slice of Inheritance Tax (IHT) exemption that can be claimed when you pass your home or its value on to direct descendants (children and grandchildren).

The good news is that the RNRB does apply to stepchildren and, in fact, also to adopted or fostered children.

It can also apply to your direct descendants’ spouses or civil partners, but if the direct descendant has died, their spouse/civil partner must not have remarried or entered a civil partnership.

Both the standard Nil Rate Band and the Residence Nil Rate Band can be passed to a surviving spouse or civil partner if it is unused on the first partner’s death.

Using the figures for the 2020/21 tax year, this means that the surviving partner can potentially have a total Nil Rate Band of up to £1 million, depending on the value of the home.

However, the RNRB is reduced for those whose total estate is worth more than £2 million: the additional exemption is reduced by £1 for every £2 above the £2 million threshold, which means it is cancelled out for anyone who has an estate worth over £2.35 million (where one RNRB is available) or £2.7 million (where two RNRBs are available) – based on 2020/21 figures.

If you and your wife are likely to have a future IHT liability, then it would be a good idea to do some planning now to mitigate it.

You can do this in a number of ways such as using tax-exempt gifting.

There are also a number of trust-based solutions that can be used.

I strongly recommend that you get independent financial advice to ensure that you will be passing your estate to your children in a tax-efficient way that doesn’t compromise your own needs in later life.

References to taxation are based on our understanding of current legislation and HMRC practice, both of which may change.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change if circumstances change. Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice.