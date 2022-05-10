Broads campaigners set for High Court challenge

Preservation of the Broads is motivating a Norfolk couple's legal bid, which has rumbled on for more than a decade.

Tim and Geli Harris, owners of Catfield Fen, near Stalham, believe a review of water abstraction licences across the Broads is not wide enough - and are taking the issue to the High Court.

"All that's in it for us is the preservation of the Broads for the future generation," said Mr Harris. "That's why we do it."

Following concerns that the fen was drying out, the couple fought a costly eight-year legal campaign to stop neighbouring farmers abstracting water - culminating in a three-week public inquiry in 2016.

The inquiry concluded that 'continued abstraction cannot be shown beyond reasonable doubt not to adversely affect the integrity of the site', and set the tone for a review of abstraction licences.

In 2021, the Environment Agency (EA) set up the Restoring Sustainable Abstraction (RSA) to investigate and resolve environmental problems caused by unsustainable licenced water abstraction, and considered the effects of 240 licenced abstractions affecting the Ant Valley.

The NFU said irrigation helps produce more than 50pc of potatoes and 25pc of all vegetables and fruit grown nationally. - Credit: James Bass

But Mr and Mrs Harris claim the scope of the RSA report is limited to considering these licences and its effects on three SSSIS (Site of Special Scientific Interest) - the Ant Broads and Marshes, Broad Fen Dilham and Alderfen.

They have since been granted permission for a judicial review over the issue, which is due to take place in July.

Mr Harris, a farmer himself, said: "It shouldn't be restricted to that.

"Hickling Broad is about a mile and a half away and so is Smallburgh Fen, but they haven't looked at them.

"Why not? "It's not a question of 'to farm or not to farm'.

"Water enables you to increase your yield and the value of your land by 15 to 20pc.

"Is the extra 15pc of profit and land value worth the destruction of the Broads, which are Britain's finest wetlands?

"The Environment Agency is using Brexit as an excuse to water down its duty to protect the environment under the Habitats Directive."

The Environment Agency said it has been seeking a long-term environmental protection for the Ant Valley - Credit: Ian Burt

An EA spokesperson said: “Since 2018 when our technical work began we have invested significant time in seeking long-term environmental protection for the Ant Valley, through identifying and implementing sustainable solutions for water and businesses.

"We have achieved this by working with farmers, businesses and in collaboration with other agencies.

"This activity has been conducted in addition to us performing our legal duties as regulator.”

Farming responsibilities

The National Farmer's Union (NFU) said farmers living and working on the Broads recognise their responsibilities to "protect the environment".

It added irrigation helps produce over 50pc of potatoes and 25pc of all vegetables and fruit grown nationally, with nearly half of this production concentrated in East Anglia.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher of the NFU - Credit: Kelly Hewson-Fisher

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, NFU water resources specialist, said: “Our ability to meet this demand relies on access to a secure water supply, a supply that is coming under increasing pressure regionally due to factors including housing growth and climate change."