News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Campaign for Norwich to become a Fairtrade city launched

person

Derin Clark

Published: 4:50 PM March 8, 2022
Pic: A plan which could have seen a drive-through Starbucks close to the start of the NDR has been w

Labour Councillor Cate Oliver launched campaign in response to Starbucks move away from 100pc Fairtrade status - Credit: PA

A campaign for Norwich to become a Fairtrade City has been launched by Labour Councillor Cate Oliver. 

If the campaign succeeds, the city would become the third in the country to get the status, which was set up by the Fairtrade Foundation as a way for local communities to highlight their commitment to the organisation's principles. 

The campaign was launched in response to an announcement from Starbucks', which has outlets throughout the city. The chain announced it was  gradually transitioning away from its 100pc Fairtrade status in favour of the coffee shop's own in-house programme. 

Councillor, Cate Oliver, said, “We cannot let this go unchallenged. I enjoy a cup of coffee just as much as the next person but this leaves a really bad taste in my mouth. When we researched the coffee outlets in our city, there were very few opportunities to get a truly ethical coffee.”





Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new landlords at The Crown at Gayton. From left, Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Paul and Magg

Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, is up for sale with a guide price of £24.25m

Farming

Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon