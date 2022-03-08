Campaign for Norwich to become a Fairtrade city launched

A campaign for Norwich to become a Fairtrade City has been launched by Labour Councillor Cate Oliver.

If the campaign succeeds, the city would become the third in the country to get the status, which was set up by the Fairtrade Foundation as a way for local communities to highlight their commitment to the organisation's principles.

The campaign was launched in response to an announcement from Starbucks', which has outlets throughout the city. The chain announced it was gradually transitioning away from its 100pc Fairtrade status in favour of the coffee shop's own in-house programme.

Councillor, Cate Oliver, said, “We cannot let this go unchallenged. I enjoy a cup of coffee just as much as the next person but this leaves a really bad taste in my mouth. When we researched the coffee outlets in our city, there were very few opportunities to get a truly ethical coffee.”















