Norfolk must not miss out on levelling up, leaders say

Published: 10:18 AM October 7, 2021

Business bosses and council leaders have been making the case for investment in Norfolk companies - highlighting how a technology corridor between Norwich and Cambridge offers rich potential for economic growth.

And the government has been urged to ensure its "levelling up" agenda - a message prime minister Boris Johnson was keen to push at the Conservative Party conference - recognises the region's contribution to the UK economy.

The Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor was launched in 2016 as part of a strategy to strengthen the east's high-tech knowledge economy.

And, to coincide with the Tory party conference in Manchester, supporters headed north to showcase the opportunities for investment in East Anglia.

Business speakers at The Corridor of Life event included Matt Windle, managing director of Hethel-based Lotus Cars, and Ian Foley, boss at electric drivetrain manufacturer Equipmake, based in Snetterton.

Mr Windle said: "The message, I think, came across really strong that we have the technology, we have the people, we have the industry, and we have a fantastic area perfect for investment."

Speaking after the event, which was hosted by Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, John Fuller, South Norfolk Council leader, called for the government’s levelling up agenda to recognise the contribution the region makes to the UK economy.

He said: “We are net contributors to the UK economy and all our tax revenues go to other places in the country.

“With successful businesses like this, we should be able to capture more of the tax revenues that we earn, to be spent for the benefit of local people; to build new homes, new infrastructure, new power – creating an economy that works for everyone in the eastern region.”

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council leader, added: "The corridor offers unique employment and growth opportunities to both existing and prospective employers, who would bring new and better-paid jobs to our area and help create a cluster of industry."

Earlier this year, the EDP launched its Fightback East campaign, calling for the region not to be overlooked when it comes to investment.