Calories on menus to put added pressure on already struggling sector

Fears have been raised that the new food labelling regulations on restaurants, cafes and takeaways will put added pressure on an already struggling sector.

This week government rules requiring businesses with more than 250 staff put calories on their menus and websites, in an effort to curb rising obesity in the country.

Although this will mainly impact national chains, many local companies will also be affected.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive at UK Hospitality, which represents the hospitality sector, said that the new regulations comes "at the worst possible time for thousands of businesses struggling to survive".

She added: "We’ve long called for a delay to the implementation of calorie labelling, and we’d like to see a ‘grace period’ post-April to allow businesses breathing space in which to implement the new rules without the risk of unnecessary enforcement action from day one.

“It’s completely unfair to expect businesses devastated by Covid to all of a sudden introduce complicated and costly new labelling when they’ve much more pressing matters to attend to – recouping their losses of the past 24-months for a start.

“So we believe a period of at least six months with light touch enforcement and dialogue to ensure smooth implementation is required, enabling hard-pressed operators to get to grips with the legislation, and to ensure they’re not unduly punished should they fall foul of the new rules, particularly when they’re only just starting out on the road to recovery.”

Meanwhile, some within the nutrition industry question how helpful adding calories on menus will be for those looking to lose weight.

Sarah Loades, nutritional advisor and personal training studio owner, warns new rules will have limited help for people looking to lose weight - Credit: Sarah Loades

Sarah Loades, a nutritional advisor and personal training studio owner based in Attlebridge near to Norwich, said that although adding calories will be useful it would be of more use to include the content of the meals.

She said: "Somebody following a weight loss plan will often need to know what they're eating, not just how many calories there is. From this point of view it would be more useful to include detailed information like the ingredients in the meal.

"From a point of view of a personal trainer the calorie information is great because a lot of people will track calories on apps and it does really enable people to make wise and informed decisions.

"But for somebody with an eating disorder it's not a good thing and some may now freak out at the thought of going to a restaurant."