Calls for tougher fines and sentences to stop fly-tipping

Published: 11:45 AM August 6, 2021

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has joined other professional bodies and councils to call for tougher sentences for fly-tipping - Credit: Tim Papworth

A major coalition of businesses and councils is calling for tougher fines and sentences to stop the blight of fly-tipping.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is working with 10 professional bodies and more than 150 local authorities covering counties including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

They say current punishments for illegally dumping rubbish do not always match the severity of the offence, or fairly reflect the clean-up costs.

They are asking the Sentencing Council to consider changes including making court fines exceed the cost of Fixed Penalty Notice fines, and to include costs incurred by the public purse and the police in bringing a fly-tipper to court.

They also want to see costs related to the clean-up of fly-tipping on private land included in fines, and wider use of community-based and suspended prison sentences - with custodial sentences for anyone convicted of a second offence.

Mark Tufnell, deputy president of the CLA, said: “Fly-tipping continues to wreck the lives of many of us living and working in the countryside – and significant progress needs to be made to stop it.

“It’s not just the odd bin bag but large household items, from unwanted sofas to broken washing machines, building materials and even asbestos being dumped across our countryside.

“Currently, the maximum fine is £50,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment if convicted in a Magistrates' Court - but this is seldom enforced.

"Cracking down on this type of crime will only be achieved if tougher fines are imposed. This is why it’s crucial that the Sentencing Council listens to our concerns, and the signatories of the letter, to ensure the offenders are brought to justice.”

A rural crime report published this week by insurance firm NFU Mutual says fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes reached "epidemic proportions" in 2020 as waste recycling centres restricted access, "leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up and risks to their health and that of their livestock and the environment".

And a National Farmers' Union rural crime survey, published in April, found that 62pc of respondents from East Anglia had suffered from fly tipping during the previous year.