Published: 11:00 AM April 3, 2021

Own a Greggs; the bakery chain is a tenant in a block of retail units up for sale in Diss for £825,000. - Credit: Chapman chartered surveyors

It's a sausage roll lover's dream. That's because this two-storey Norfolk shopping complex is for sale complete with a Greggs.

The building in Mere Street, Diss has a ground floor retail unit and first floor storage let to the bakery firm. On the first floor are offices also let to Iliffe Media - publisher of newspaper titles like the Diss Express.

The centre was built around 50 years ago and is let to Greggs for £34,000 a year and Iliffe Media for £12,000 a year.

Greggs in Mere Street. The building is for sale. - Credit: Archant

Another retail unit was let to Meridian Realisations, currently in administration. Meridian Realisations was put into administration last year leading to the retailer’s store estate being reduced from 265 to 218, with 380 people made redundant.

Chapman chartered surveyors, marketing the property, said: "The property is located on Mere Street, the prime retailing area in Diss, where other national retailers include Specsavers, WH Smith, Costa Coffee and Holland & Barrett.

You may also want to watch:

"The building is divided into three premises: two ground floor retail units let to Greggs plc and Meridian Realisations Ltd, in administration, and first floor offices let to Iliffe Media Publishing Ltd."



