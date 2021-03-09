'I did a lot of soul searching': Tearoom up for sale after 11 years

Published: 5:30 AM March 9, 2021

The owner of a family-run coastal town tearoom has put the business up for sale, having travelled over 100 miles a day to serve her customers for over a decade.

Eveline Howe and her husband Paul run Buttercups Tearooms in Cromer alongside long-term members of staff and even at one point their son - but have decided to move on to pastures new.

The pair, who live on the far side of King's Lynn, have been making a round trip of over 100 miles to reach the cafe since opening after they fell in love with the site in 2010.

Mrs Howe said: "I didn't want to run a cafe in a busy town like King's Lynn, I wanted a proper tearoom in a community we could really feel a part of and grow with. I'd always loved Cromer and when we saw Buttercups we just fell in love.

Inside Buttercups Tearooms in Cromer - Credit: EM&F East Anglia

"I've watched my customers' children grow up and have their own children. I've had children who brought me in signs, customers who have brought me in teapots, who all come back year in and year out, week in, week out.

"I've done a lot of soul searching and I think it's time for me to look to the next thing. But I would love for the new owner to come in and put their stamp on it the way we have. I'd say they'll have to have a good sense of humour - it's the laughs with customers that keep them coming back."

She said the pandemic had had little impact on the business as it had always been busy when open and supported by dedicated staff.

Inside Buttercups Tearooms in Cromer - Credit: EM&F East Anglia

She added: "I'd just really like to thank the staff because without them we wouldn't have been able to keep doing what we did. We had members of staff there for over seven years, it's meant so much to us."

The tearoom also became known for its window-scapes with themes such as the beach and Easter bunnies: "By the end we started having people bringing in decorations to be added to them. It was just nice to see people coming down the street especially to stop and see."