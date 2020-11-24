‘A hidden gem’: Historic butchers brand up for sale

Published: 7:00 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

A historic Norfolk butchery brand is up for sale – and has the potential to “quadruple” in size under the right management.

Hutson’s Quality Meats, which was launched in Kessingland in 1947 has been put on the market by current owners Sam Cole Foods.

Mr Cole, who owns the fourth-generation family fish wholesaler, said the decision had been taken so that the team could focus on its core offering.

He said: “We bought Hutson’s about six years ago because we had the space within our factory to bring production in house. But over the years it has lacked the impetus to really expand and so we have taken the decision to focus more on our key offering.

“Currently we only produce four or five products but I think this can be doubled or even tripled within the first year. The brand has a loyal following and is well known within the local area, it just needs fresh legs to push ahead with expansion and new ideas - it’s a hidden gem.”

Hutson’s currently turns over in the region of £75,000 a year which Mr Cole said could be increased given the right management.

“I see a couple of options for the business. Firstly a butcher who would like to take the production in house because they’re already paying the overheads. The second is a one-man band who sees this opportunity and wants to carry on production out of our factory in Lowestoft – which we would be open to,” he said.

Currently two part-time members of staff work on the Hutson’s products though these will be absorbed into the Sam Cole Foods team should the new owner not need their assistance.

However both members of staff have said they would be happy to carry on under new management.

Similarly the Hutson’s products are currently distributed by Same Cole Foods and new management would be invited to continue this should they wish.

“Once upon a time Hutson’s had 12 or so outlets across East Anglia. It would be great to see this well-loved East Anglian brand have a new lease of life,” Mr Cole said.