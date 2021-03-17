News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:41 AM March 17, 2021    Updated: 10:57 AM March 17, 2021
A Norfolk butcher's shop which has been a renowned name locally for more than half a century is for sale.

FL Edge & Son, in Market Street, East Harling, offers a "perfect opportunity for a trained butcher to immediately begin operating a thriving butcher shop," say the agents.

First established in 1953, the enterprise "has a long-standing reputation for providing fresh, high-quality and locally sourced meat for a range of both residents and commercial clients," state Intelligent Business Partners.

"Although only one particular butcher shop is available for sale, the buyer will certainly profit from inheriting the enterprise’s 60-year eminence in the local community."

The business used to be run by the Edge family, with Jonathan Edge working as a director from 1997-2015.

He was in charge in 2008 when celebrity chef Galton Blackiston officiated at the opening of the firm's new butchery school which was at the time, the first in Norfolk. 

However, the business was taken over by Suffolk-based meat wholesaler Brook Street Foods, which last year celebrated 30 years. Mr Edge no longer has any connection with the butcher's shop.

Mark Thomas, a director of Brook Street Foods, said  it was "a tough and challenging time in business for everyone," but declined to comment further on the sale of the butcher's shop.

The agents state: "This acquisition offers unbeatable security for the buyer, as the shop already has a dedicated manager and a full team of friendly, skilled staff in place. The new owner will therefore benefit from having a smooth, efficient start to their ownership.

"The business is part of the renowned F.L. Edge & Son group, an entity which operates a meat distribution company alongside a number of butcher shops throughout Suffolk and Norfolk.

"It would also be an ideal purchase for a local businessperson who wants to run the business in a more hands-off manner, as the secure staffing in place will allow the buyer great flexibility."

The agents also outline a new owner might consider expanding the business by offering an online ordering and delivery service for local people.


