Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:41 PM April 22, 2022
The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket

The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket - Credit: Archant

A well-known car dealership in Dereham has closed ahead of the anticipated move of a supermarket across town. 

Busseys, which offers Ford and Peugeot car sales and servicing across Norfolk, has shut its branch on Yaxham Road. 

The empty forecourt at Busseys in Dereham

The empty forecourt at Busseys in Dereham - Credit: Archant

In February it was revealed the company had no plans to relocate to a new location in Dereham, and that all existing staff would be offered roles at showrooms in Fakenham, Norwich or Attleborough.

The Dereham forecourt has now been cleared of cars and sits empty, while a few remaining vehicles can be seen inside the showroom. 

As Busseys departs, Lidl has lodged plans to take on the site and demolish the existing buildings to make way for a new store.

The existing Lidl store in Kingston Road, Dereham

The existing Lidl store in Kingston Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

The discount supermarket chain already has a shop in Dereham, just a few hundred yards away on Kingston Road, but wants to "enhance" its provision in the area. 

Busseys managing director, Paul Bussey, said previously that maintaining a sales operation in Dereham "does not fit with the future plans" of Ford or Peugeot.

Paul Bussey at Busseys in Norwich.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Paul Bussey, managing director of Busseys - Credit: Archant

The Busseys dealership in Yaxham Road, Dereham, has closed

The Busseys dealership in Yaxham Road, Dereham, has closed - Credit: Archant

The Busseys dealership in Yaxham Road, Dereham, has closed

The Busseys dealership in Yaxham Road, Dereham, has closed - Credit: Archant

