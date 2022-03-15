Businesses struggle to retain staff as 'the great resignation' continues

Businesses are struggling to retain and recruit staff new research reveals - Credit: Grant Thornton UK LLP

Mid-sized businesses across East Anglia are struggling to retain staff as 'the great resignation' continues, new research reveals.

The findings published by Grant Thornton UK LLP show that 50pc of medium sized firms in the East of England have more people leaving their companies than normal.

Businesses are also struggling to recruit new staff, with 50pc saying they are finding it difficult to replace workers leaving and 56pc reporting challenges in recruiting additional employees to enable growth.

In order to attract new staff, 60pc of companies said they are offering higher salaries, while 68pc are giving pay rises or bonuses to help retain existing people.

Meanwhile, 74pc said they are likely to trial four-day working weeks and 28pc stated that incentives for bosses to invest in skills attraction and development should be a top priority.

James Brown, partner and practice leader at Grant Thornton UK LLP in the East of England, said that "the 'great resignation' has made the fight for talent amongst organisations fierce".

He added: "As our research shows, mid-sized businesses in the East of England are doing all they can to attract new people but the last two years have had a significant impact on what people prioritise, resulting in some re-thinking their career path or role.

"This has led to many companies experiencing unusually high staff turnover rates and facing a recruitment struggle.

“The rise in hybrid working has allowed people to achieve a better work-life balance, while still providing the opportunity to head into the office for collaboration and human connection.

"Employers who can continue to offer this flexibility will be much better placed than those who don’t.

"The fundamental change to ways of working also means that it’s vital for organisations to ensure they have effective people managers, as the old adage that people leave their manager, not their employer, is still often the case.

“Today’s job seekers consider a much broader picture when deciding where to work, and a company’s overall employer brand and offering has never been more important.

"People are placing much more emphasis on aspects of the employee proposition such as the long-term development opportunities, the workplace culture, an employer’s focus on wellbeing as well as inclusion and diversity."