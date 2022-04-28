News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Majority of businesses struggling to recruit staff

Derin Clark

Published: 11:55 AM April 28, 2022
Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Paul Simon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce revealed local data matched national research - Credit: Archant

The majority of businesses are struggling to hire new members of staff, new research has found. 

A survey of 5,500 companies carried out by the British Chamber of Commerce revealed that the number of firms attempting to recruit this year was 60pc, slightly down on the last three months of 2021, but those reporting difficulties in attracting new workers remained at a historic high of 78pc. 

Businesses within the hospitality, construction, logistics and manufacturing industries were the most likely to report that they're struggling to fill roles. 

Meanwhile, smaller firms say that increasing wage pressures are making it harder to compete for staff. 

Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said that "it's now harder than ever for businesses to fill job vacancies" and that there is "no signs of improvement". 

Meanwhile, Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber's own data reflected the "national picture revealed in this survey". 

He said: “Alongside the rapidly increasing costs of energy and other business inputs and the negative impact of new taxes, the recruitment and retention of staff is the most pressing challenge facing our county’s company owners and management teams.

“Suffolk Chamber’s own research is showing that 100pc of manufacturers and 91pc of service firms are struggling to find the right quality of staff."

Despite the challenges facing firms, Mr Simon revealed that they are "becoming increasingly imaginative in addressing the present labour shortage". 

He added: "But the issue also demands a collective response and Suffolk Chamber is pleased to be involved in many of these, including special events such as James Cartlidge’s recent Employment & Skills Fair, and the Department for Work & Pensions Disability Confident scheme and its Way to Work campaign, the latter aimed at constructively bringing together benefits claimants and employers.

“We are also demanding a more flexible and bespoke approach from the Home Office in filling labour gaps in specific sectors over the short-term – or at least until a local workforce can be attracted and trained up – including those in the land-based and health and social care arenas."

Norfolk
Suffolk

