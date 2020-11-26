Published: 12:48 PM November 26, 2020

Bemusement and anger were among the reactions from Norfolk's pubs, leisure and tourism businesses to the news that Norfolk is in tier two restrictions from December 2.

Ian Stamp, chairman of Norfolk and Norwich Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), said they were "devastated" at the decision, which meant pubs had to stay closed unless they operated as restaurants.

He said: "Norwich & District CAMRA find it utterly incomprehensible that Norfolk has been placed in tier two, and are devastated that our wonderful independent pubs, which have made massive efforts to be able to open safely will, in the main, be unable to, as households cannot mix at all, and customers must order a meal.

"Pubs will now almost certainly lose their entire Christmas trade, and will struggle to stay afloat even if the county moves into tier one in January, as this is their quietest time of the year. We fail to understand how, after a month of lockdown when pubs have been closed completely, we are now two tiers higher than before lockdown, with positive cases low and falling across Norfolk, and hospitals taking patients from other areas. And why pubs, yet again, are singled out for closing, when it is clear they are not the reason for the spread of the virus."

Meanwhile tourism bosses also greeted the news with disappointment. Peter Williamson, chairman of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions, said: "The attractions sector is extremely disappointed and saddened by being given tier two, but ultimately the safety of our customers and staff has to be paramount. We wanted tier one and various Christmas events will be adversely affected."

Ian Russell, director of Wroxham Barns, said: "We are relieved we can still deliver our Santa Experience and Christmas shopping events. Sadly there are many excellent attractions around the UK which will not be able to operate which is a great worry for the economy."

David Graham, general manager of Dunston Hall Hotel, Norwich, said: "It's disappointing but not a surprise, it will make food and beverage service in the bar and restaurant areas more difficult but nevertheless we are going to be open and that is positive."

But Sheridan Smith, marketing manager for Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, said the news came as a "relief".

“With the Christmas shopping period being so vital for retailers, it is a relief that restrictions are being eased and that more shops and restaurants can open their doors next week and at their busiest time of year. We are extending our opening hours for late night shopping."

What does Tier 2 mean for businesses?

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals

Early closure (11pm) applies to casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks and activities, and bingo halls. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls can stay open beyond 11pm in order to conclude performances that start before 10pm



