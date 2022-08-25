Business leaders call on government to tackle 'cost of doing business crisis'

John Dugmore, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said that the region's businesses need support for "spiralling costs" - Credit: Archant

East Anglia's business leaders are calling on the government to provide more support for firms during the 'cost of doing business crisis'.

Bosses have already warned that surging costs this autumn could force some businesses to close and will stifle growth for many more.

In response to what has been termed the 'cost of doing business crisis' the British Chamber of Commerce, which the Norfolk and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce are part of, has set out five ways the government can help firms:

Ofgem to be given more power to strengthen regulation of the energy market for businesses

Temporary cut in VAT to 5pc to reduce energy costs for businesses

Covid-style support by introducing Government Emergency Energy Grant for SMEs

Temporarily reverse employer National Insurance increases and put money back into the pockets of businesses and workers

Government to immediately review and reform the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) to help bring down wage pressures and fill staffing vacancies

John Dugmore, chief executive at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Businesses also need to receive support for spiralling costs through grant funding and a reduction in VAT on energy bills, along with measures to boost growth such as a temporary reversal of NICs and an urgent reform of the SOL to fill staff vacancies, especially in key Suffolk sectors such as the land-based economy, hospitality and health and social care."

He added: “To help our businesses here in East Anglia and across the rest of the UK, there are some measures that government could take right now.

"They could look to deliver direct financial support on energy bills – similar to the energy bills support scheme for households. Another lever they could pull is a cut in VAT on energy bills or extending the energy price cap to micro businesses."

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at the Federation of Small Businesses, is also calling for the government to provide more help to small businesses in the region.

She said: “We know that renewable energy could also play a key part in helping businesses cut their energy consumption. However, many of the measures are unaffordable for small businesses.

"The government could bring in a scheme called ‘Help to Green’ which would give small businesses a £5,000 voucher to invest in renewable energy sources or energy saving measures to help drive down their costs as well as reducing their carbon footprint.”