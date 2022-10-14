Prime minister's tax U-turn creates further uncertainty for Norfolk

Firms are facing more uncertainty after the government's U-turn to not increase corporation tax, the region's business leaders have warned.

Prime minister Liz Truss announced that the tax would rise from 19pc to 25pc next April, reversing an original pledge that it would not increase.

Ms Truss made this statement hours after sacking chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and appointing Jeremy Hunt to the role.

Businesses are already facing challenges from rising costs, high inflation and falling consumer confidence.

Candy Richards, from the local Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said that small businesses are "calling out for certainty".

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Business - Credit: Candy Richards

She added: "With many pushed to the brink by record inflation and spiralling energy bills, the government must remain committed to the energy support package for businesses, announced in September.

"Without this help, many small businesses will not get through winter.

"Similarly, the reversal of the National Insurance (NI) contribution hike should also go ahead to help ease the pressure on small businesses.

"Overwhelmingly, small businesses are calling out for certainty so that they can plan for the months ahead.

"Right now, they are looking for reassurance that the government will be delivering the right measures to build back business and consumer confidence."

Paul Simon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce described the U-turn on corporation tax as "disappointing" because "it adds to the general uncertainty within which Suffolk businesses are trying to develop, invest and grow".

Paul Simon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Nicky West

“Business confidence more generally is increasingly under pressure," he said.

"The core business indicators for Suffolk firms, according to our latest quarterly survey, are at their lowest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Suffolk Chamber is calling on the government to detail its full economic and fiscal programme at the earliest opportunity and confirm that no further component parts of the ‘fiscal event’ will be junked.

“That certainly means not re-reversing the NI employer contributions decision.

"But crucially, the government needs to also grasp the nettle and conduct the promised comprehensive review into the failing business rates system.

"It must also mean embarking on a massive infrastructure investment programme, including improvements to the east/west rail line in and out of the county and improvements to the A14 and the wider strategic road network.”

Nova Fairbank, chief executive for Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, also called for the "government to urgently address market volatility, return stability to the economy and give business some certainty to plan".

Nova Fairbank - CEO of Norfolk Chambers - Credit: Paul Harrison

“Norfolk businesses will always prefer a lighter tax burden, but they are most concerned about upfront costs, such as NI contributions and energy bills," she added.

"These are the issues that are keeping them up at night, alongside rising inflation and interest rates.

“Norfolk Chambers is in support of a strategy that will give growth, let businesses thrive and support their communities, but the immediate priority must be to return stability to the economy.

"To do this the government must quickly set out a longer-term plan to prove it is serious about helping businesses through the difficult months ahead.

"Time is of the essence.”