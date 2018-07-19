Big business support for Norfolk Day

Video

Published: 9:00 AM July 19, 2018 Updated: 7:47 PM October 9, 2020

Chris Sargisson, chief executive Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, supporting Norfolk Day at the Eastern Daily Press and Radio Norfolk launch in Dereham's Market Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Norfolk Day has gripped the county and businesses, big and small, are getting behind the major celebration. Reporter Sophie Wyllie reports on the variety of events being put on across the county and why businesses are backing the big day.

A cake sale will be held at the Virging Money Lounge on Norfolk Day. Ruth Kettle from Time Norfolk with Joseph Betts Virgin, Money Lounge Host and Lesley Bradfield from Time Norfolk.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Competitions, discounts, family-friendly activities and sporting challenges.

Norfolk Day Logo - Credit: Archant

These are just some of the many events taking place across the county for the first-ever Norfolk Day on Friday, July 27.

NBK Trade getting into the Norfolk Day spirit. Operations director, Sally Porter and managing director, Gareth Pendleton.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Chris Sargisson, Norfolk Day ambassador and chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: 'Norfolk Chamber believes that every day should be Norfolk Day and we are calling on our local businesses to put themselves centre-stage to showcase some of Norfolk's finest businesses.

Staff from the Start-Rite Outlet on Norwich's Broadland Business Park, which is holding discounts on Norfolk Day on July 27 Picture: SENT IN BY STACEY WRIGHT - Credit: SENT IN BY STACEY WRIGHT

'When I talk to people in businesses in Norfolk, and indeed about business in Norfolk, one of the phrases I hear most often is this. 'Wow! I didn't know that!'

Staff from Nu Image, who are supporting Norfolk Day on July 27 by holding a Broads photo competition Picture: SENT IN BY NICOLE HOWES - Credit: SENT IN BY NICOLE HOWES

You may also want to watch:

'And believe me, some of the things people don't know are really worth knowing... Norfolk is home to some of the world's leading research and innovation industries.

Staff from Lamberts prepare for Norfolk Day in their Norwich Store.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

'We're going to change the perception of Norfolk and its commerce.'

To do this the chamber has asked businesses to put themselves centre-stage by creating 15-second videos explaining why they have the wow factor.

These can be shared on Twitter using the hashtags #15secbiz and #NorfolkDay.

Another business which is promoting Norfolk as an area is Norfolk Broads Direct in Wroxham, which is running a Why I Love the Broads photo competition depicting people's favourite memory of the Broads.

Photo entries need to be submitted to jamesg@broads.co.uk or via the Norfolk Broads Direct Facebook page.

The competition closes on July 25 and for details visit www.broads.co.uk

Barbara Greasley, owner of Norfolk Broads Direct, said: 'We believe that this day will raise the profile of Norfolk and hopefully make it a top of mind destination choice for potential visitors.'

Nicole Howes, director of Witton-based digital marketing agency Nu Image, whose client includes Norfolk Broads Direct, said: 'As a digital agency we have seen a boom in our industry in Norfolk over the last 10 years and we hope to see that continue to grow as our county is recognised fully for the wonderful place it is, both to work and live.'

But it is not just tourism and marketing businesses which are backing Norfolk Day.

Independent family-run firm, Lamberts Norwich, on Whiffler Road, which is a one stop shop for construction companies and workers, will be handing out free Norfolk Day-branded t-shirts, discounts on various items and running Norfolk-themed quizzes and competitions on July 27.

Carl Whitman, Lamberts marketing co-ordinator, said: 'We want to showcase why we have decided to stay in Norwich for 55 years. I don't think we would have had as much success if we were based elsewhere. Norwich and Norfolk is a close community where people talk to each other.'

Bathroom and kitchen business, NBK Trade Showroom on Alston Road, Hellesdon, will be offering local businesses discounts.

Rachel Harris, brand and marketing manager for NBK Bathrooms and Kitchens, said: 'As a local and independent business it is so important to be involved in our community. Norfolk is a beautiful place and has so much to offer which is why we want to show our love for our county.'

Other businesses which will be offering discounts on the day are Start-Rite Outlet.

Start-Rite Shoes CEO, Ian Watson, said: 'Norfolk has been home to Start-Rite for over 226 years, so it's only fitting that we celebrate the first-ever Norfolk Day.'

Lathams of Potter Heigham, part of the QD group, will be putting on family events including face painting and craft stalls on July 27 and 28.

John Goldie, store manager at Lathams, said: 'We are very proud to be part of these celebrations.'

But it is not just independent businesses taking part, The Gym at Hall Road in Norwich will be offering Norfolk-themed classes, games and challenges.

James Elliott, general manager of The Gym on Hall Road, Norwich, said: 'Although we are part of a nationwide company, we love being situated in beautiful Norfolk.'

Another big firm, Virgin Money, will be hosting a cake sale from 10am-1pm at its lounge on Castle Street, Norwich, in conjunction with pregnancy loss charity TimeNorfolk.

Matt Tansley, Virgin Money Norwich Lounge manager, said: 'We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the Lounge on what is a celebration of all that is good about Norfolk.'

Are you organising a Norfolk Day event? Email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or message the Norfolk Day Facebook page.

Norfolk Day shop

An online shop has been launched selling Norfolk Day marketing material which event organisers can display on the day.

The shop is selling a four-pack of flags, four-pack of A3 posters and 20 balloons at £4, while 5m of bunting is £8.

Celebration packs containing all of the above are available for £18.

Norfolk Day takes place on Friday, July 27, and is intended as a day of fun in which individuals, community groups and businesses are encouraged to get involved by hosting or participating in events.

The initiative was launched by the EDP and Norwich Evening News in partnership with BBC Radio Norfolk and has the backing of business and community organisations who are planning events for the day.

Details of events will be revealed in the newspaper, online and via social media.

To order Norfolk Day materials visit www.norfolkday.co.uk shop to buy celebratory items.