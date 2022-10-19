Promotion

Precision engineering business MPC Ltd was able to secure a grant through the DRIVE programme that enabled it to invest in additional machinery and staff to meet demand - Credit: MPC Ltd

There’s still time to sign up for the DRIVE programme, offered by Norfolk County Council.

MPC Ltd makes machined parts for companies in the electronic and automation industry across the UK. The company was established in 2004 and, due to expansion, moved to bigger premises in Watton two years ago.

Managing director Lee Hunton was looking at areas where they needed to expand the business. The work was out there but they didn’t have enough machinery to meet demand.

After signing up for Delivering Rural Investment for Vital Employment (DRIVE), a new business mentoring and grant funding support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Norfolk and Suffolk, Lee worked with his DRIVE mentor Rachel to put together his business plan.

“Rachel didn’t have a background in engineering but this worked in our favour,” said Lee. “She was focused on getting sales in and ensuring the infrastructure and staffing was in place. As engineers, it’s easy to lose sight of anything that’s not directly related to the machinery. Rachel helped us to focus on these crucial areas so we didn’t waste time on areas we didn’t need to cover.”

The DRIVE grant has enabled MPC Ltd to grow and be more productive.

“It’s been a tough few years for manufacturing. The peaks and troughs reduce your confidence to buy machinery when you’re very busy, but having a DRIVE grant gave us the confidence and ability to invest in machinery and get staff on board when we were busy, which has enabled us to grow at a steady rate, without periods of stagnation.

“In the current financial climate, it’s difficult to get a loan from a bank, so the opportunity to apply for a grant is very important for businesses looking to thrive.”

If your SME business helps to grow the local, rural economy, there’s still time to apply for DRIVE business mentoring and to submit a capital grant application that will lead to job creation in your business before December 31, 2022. Get in touch with the DRIVE team today 0n 01603 222643 or see www.driveforbusiness.co.uk

a new business mentoring and grant funding support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: DRIVE

The DRIVE programme is supported by the European Union European Regional Development Fund - Credit: European Union European Regional Development Fund



