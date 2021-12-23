'Bring on the New Year' - Business hopes for better times ahead

Businesses have struck an optimistic note, after a challenging period in the run-up to Christmas that was marred by fears over the Omicron variant.

Concerns over the impact of the new Covid strain meant many retailers, pubs, restaurants and events venues suffered from a huge drop in customers during what is normally their busiest time of the year.

But the news that no new restrictions will be announced this week, as well as slightly more encouraging signs about the severity of the Omicron strain, has left some firms feeling a little brighter than they were a few days ago.

Prime minister Boris Johnson - Credit: BBC News

Ruben Cruz, business partner of Bar 37 in Great Yarmouth, said: "I'm looking forward to next year. I think it will be a really good year.

"I don't despair over lockdown as I don't think there will be another one.

"Next week, we are closing so we can open with a new menu and come back even stronger.

"It's going to be a great year for us, with more live music and more events.

"I'm looking forward to 2022 and it will be a great year for businesses in King Street and Bar 37."

Rhea Gaze, manager at Margos Lounge in Gorleston - Credit: Archant

Rhea Gaze, manager and baker of Margo's Lounge in Gorleston, said: "We just want to know we are keeping everyone safe.

"We are happy to do whatever it takes to keep everyone else safe.

"Bring on the New Year."

A new analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that people catching Omicron are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospital care compared with previous variants. However, it warns that because of the sheer numbers catching the variant, there could still be large numbers of people ending up in hospital.

Although the news is more encouraging than earlier predictions, Boris Johnson has said that ministers "can't rule out" any further measures after December 25.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, businesses have called for greater clarity from the prime minister on any future restrictions, as well as more financial support for the hospitality and leisure sector.

Ruben Cruz, from Bar 37 in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: "It is a difficult trading environment on the back of 12 months that has been equally challenging."

He added that some businesses may no longer remain viable because of the challenges.

Stefan Gurney of Norwich BID - Credit: Hannah Hutchins 2020

Mr Gurney said a lot of people were cancelling bookings last minute and government should look at how to support businesses through business rate or VAT freezes if more changes were bought in.

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Richard Bainbridge, co-owner of Benedicts in St Benedicts Street, said he had lost a lot of business in December and was stressed over knowing what food and drink to order.

He said: "I'd like to get back to some sort of normality. We need direction. The industry works day by day. If we are going to have another lockdown we need to be prepared."