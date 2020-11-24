Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Business of the Year winner

Video

Published: 2:10 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

PlantGrow is the winner of the Breaking Boundaries award Picture: PlantGrow - Credit: Archant

Natural fertiliser producer PlantGrow has been announced as the winner of the Breaking Boundaries award, sponsored by Lovewell Blake, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

The judges found that PlantGrow ticked all the boxes for the criteria of the Breaking Boundaries award.

Developing and protecting a unique process for creating a natural fertiliser is really putting this Norfolk business on the map. Hard work and innovation are clearly at the core of this family business.

The judges wanted to select a business that is, by definition of the award, breaking through. And what better way to demonstrate a breakthrough than a contract with a major UK retailer. The product challenges the competition with a unique process with almost endless production capabilities.

PlantGrow has made a huge amount of progress in the past two years protecting the know-how, securing that exclusive contract that so many good products miss out on, and developing a wider application and product range.

The timing feels right for the judges to reward the hard work and success of PlantGrow as winners of the Breaking Boundaries category.

“To be selected as a winner at the Norfolk Business Awards is an amazing achievement,” said Daniel Suggitt, general manager. “To receive this accolade in our home county is really special, particularly in a category of this nature.

“Everyone at PlantGrow along with our loyal local customers will be very proud indeed!”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Lovewell Blake is a firm of chartered accountants and financial planners with eight offices across East Anglia. The experienced and highly-qualified experts work in all areas of accountancy, business advice and financial planning.

Lovewell Blake prides itself on providing individually tailored services to clients. Whatever their aspirations and priorities in business and life, Lovewell Blake is by their side with expert advice from local specialists.

THE FINALISTS

Cornwall Insight

Cornwall Insight provides diverse data and highly-skilled interpretation of the energy sector from teams of experienced professionals. To see such a prominent specialist in this sector develop and thrive in our local area is fantastic and Cornwall Insight is really putting East Anglia on the map.

One Planet Pizza

The judges were impressed with father and son co-founders Joe and Mike Hill’s passion for their frozen vegan pizza company. Delivery destinations such as Singapore, Dubai and Cyprus certainly demonstrate a wider delivery radius than your typical local pizza establishment.

WATR

From what started like a very niche sounding problem - improving water quality by providing an easy, accurate and a reliable way of monitoring water conditions - to where it is today demonstrates a huge belief in WATR’s capability, and also the technology that has been developed to underpin it.