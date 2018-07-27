News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The lessons to take away from the Norfolk Day business summit

Bethany Whymark

Published: 2:00 PM July 27, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
The EDP Norfolk Day business summit at the International Aviation Academy Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photgraphy

These are the final notes that our Norfolk Day business summit panellists asked companies to take away from the event.

Gareth Oakley, Lloyds Banking Group managing director, business banking: 'Businesses should be focused on contuing improvement, how to be better every single day. They need to be proactive in terms of getting the message out and they need to collaborate not just across their own sector but the whole community.'

Nova Fairbank, public affairs manager at Norfolk Chamber of Commerce: 'Stop apologising, aim higher and get out there to show what you are doing.'

Sir Chris Harper, Aviation Skills Partnership eastern regional advisory board chairman: 'Think that every opportunity out there is an achievable one.'

Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts and New Anglia LEP board member: 'Engage with the business community, collaborate, train and promote. There is so much going on and for me the message has come loud and clear that we need to know what our narrative is.'

Simon Coward, managing director at Hethel Innovation: 'Identify the schools that are around you and knock on their doors – build a relationship with them and find a way to engage with students and fire them up to consider working in your business.'

Marcus Hemsley, co-director at Fountain Partnership: 'If you are young, find a mentor. If you are older, be a mentor and keep getting your message out there.'

