Region's firms to come together to forge closer links with local universities

Professor Fiona Lettice from the UEA said the university is committed to working with local businesses - Credit: Neil Hall / UEA

Business leaders across Norfolk and Suffolk are set to come together to forge closer ties between firms and local universities.

Set up by the University of East Anglia (UEA), in partnership with the University of Suffolk (UoS), the 'open space' discussion will include participants from companies of all sizes and industries.

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is also partnering the event, which takes place at 12.30pm on Friday, October 21 at the UoS Innovation Labs, Ipswich.

Discussions that take place during the gathering will provide the UEA and UoS with insights into how they can better collaborate with firms across Norfolk and Suffolk and shape both universities' future strategies in this area.

Region's business leaders to meet at the University of Suffolk to forge closer ties with local universities - Credit: Archant

“We really hope to see a broad representation from Suffolk’s business community – from big companies to SMEs and freelancers," said Emma Wakeling from the UoS.

“Participants might want to talk about skills and training, finance, graduate recruitment, innovation and research or anything else they feel is important under a civic agenda.

"Business leaders are often residents of the region too, and there will be no constraints on what’s open for discussion.”

Professor Fiona Lettice, from the UEA, added: “Universities have power to affect the quality of life in our region, but we need to make sure that power is used effectively.

"We need to demonstrate our value within society – in the local community as well as internationally.

"So, we’re committed to working with local businesses and other stakeholders to help us shape a new civic charter, which we hope will support everyone.”

The Ipswich event is one of a series of meetings, which started in November 2021, in Suffolk and Norfolk.

“Excitingly, when all events have happened – we have two more planned this year – we’re going to have an encyclopaedia of ideas from across Norfolk and Suffolk," said Professor Lettice.

"We will then distil the essence of all those conversations down to a single document explaining what a civic university means to the region.”

To participate in the Ipswich event, register by searching "University of Suffolk Business Engagement" at eventbrite.co.uk.